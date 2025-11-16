Unipi Edge E410, E411, and E413 Controllers Built on Raspberry Pi CM4

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Unipi has introduced the Edge E410, E411, and E413 controllers, a family of DIN-rail industrial devices based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The systems combine PLC, RTU, IPC, and gateway functionality in a compact chassis targeting building automation, HVAC control, energy management, and industrial monitoring.

All three models use the quad-core Arm Cortex-A72 processor found in the CM4 and support RAM configurations up to 8 GB and eMMC options up to 32 GB depending on variant.

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Unipi Edge Series Wireless, LTE & Power Specs

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The systems differ mainly in available I/O. The E410 provides four digital inputs, two digital outputs, five analog inputs, and two RS485 interfaces, along with dual Ethernet ports, optional LTE, WiFi/Bluetooth, and GNSS.



Unipi Edge Lineup Comparison

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The E411 reduces the I/O to a single Ethernet port and one RS485 channel, while the E413 offers two RS485 channels and dual Ethernet ports without analog inputs.

All models support TPM 2.0, a hardware watchdog, retain memory, user LEDs, and a real-time clock. The devices ship with Unipi’s Base OS, a Debian-based distribution that supports custom OS images and Secure Boot configuration during production.



Unipi Edge E410 Peripherals

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The controllers operate from −20 °C to +60 °C and use an aluminum enclosure rated for IP20 installation on a 35 mm DIN rail. A removable connector set, grounding screw, and mounting hardware are included.

The design supports expansion through Unipi’s xS module line, allowing additional digital, analog, or communication interfaces to be added to a deployment. Additional manuals and firmware images are available through the company’s Knowledge Base.

Further Information

Pricing starts at $473.47 for the Edge E410 (1 GB RAM, 8 GB eMMC) and $408.27 for the Edge E413 in the same configuration. The recently listed Edge E411 is priced at $347.39 ($287.10 excl. VAT) with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of eMMC.

Unipi also offers custom configurations, allowing variants with different RAM and eMMC capacities as well as optional LTE, WiFi/Bluetooth, and GNSS modules.