Firefly Automation Controller Adds Industrial Control Capabilities to Raspberry Pi Compute Module

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CrowdSupply recently featured the Firefly Automation Controller, a platform combining Raspberry Pi Compute Module-compatible modules with the STM32H7 microcontroller for industrial applications. With IO-Link Class B channels, it supports communication and control of sensors and actuators.

The STM32H7 microcontroller, running at up to 480 MHz, manages real-time tasks using 80 MHz buffered communication lines to the System on Module. It also features an FTDI USB-RS232 bridge with logically ordered MCU I/Os, enabling high-frequency communication without cross-talk. While the STM32H7 handles time-sensitive operations, the Compute Module can run real-time operating systems and embedded Linux distributions.

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Firefly Automation Controller Block Diagram

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For memory and storage, the Firefly-5 includes two M.2 slots. The M.2 B-key slot supports PCIe Gen 3 and USB 3.0/2.0, while the M.2 M-key slot offers PCIe Gen 3 connectivity for NVMe storage devices up to the 2280 size. A built-in microSIM slot supports cellular modem expansion, offering flexibility for applications such as data logging, edge computing, and remote communication.



Firefly Automation Controller Prototype

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The Firefly-5 supports dual Gigabit Ethernet ports for network connectivity, with an optional 100 Mbit microcontroller networking feature. The Firefly-5lite provides a simplified version with one Gigabit Ethernet port and one 100 Mbit RJ45 connector. Both models offer multiple USB ports, including USB Type-C for programming, device management, or host interfaces.



Pi.MX8 Module

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Power delivery is supported through USB PD with up to 240 W or an 8-60 V terminal block input. The controller is designed for power-intensive applications, with ESD and transient protection meeting IEC Class-4 standards. Dual 40-pin GPIO headers ensure compatibility with Raspberry Pi HATs, providing additional expansion options.

The system also supports auxiliary 24 V input, with an optional isolated IO-Link subsystem supply. Its connectivity options and real-time processing capabilities make it applicable to robotics, industrial automation, data acquisition, and building management.



Firefly Automation Controller Final Design

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Paisley Micro plans to provide open-source design files, firmware, and documentation for the Firefly Automation Controller. Developers will have access to resources such as schematics, CAD files, and software examples through the company’s GitHub repository and official documentation pages.

The company has collaborated with OV Tech GmbH, the developers of the Pi.MX8 Module, which features four A53 cores running at up to 1.8 GHz and one M7 core at up to 700 MHz, ensuring compatibility with the Firefly Automation Controller.

Further information

Further information will be available when the product launches on CrowdSupply.