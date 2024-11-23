Coin-sized ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 RISC-V Module with BLE, Thread, and Zigbee Support for $2.13

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The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

Measuring just 8.5 × 12.7 × 2.6 mm, the ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 integrates BLE and IEEE 802.15.4 standards to support various IoT applications. Powered by a RISC-V single-core processor clocked at 96 MHz, the module includes 128 KB of ROM, 320 KB of SRAM, 4 KB of low-power memory, and is available with 2 MB or 4 MB of in-package flash storage.