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Coin-sized ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 RISC-V Module with BLE, Thread, and Zigbee Support for $2.13

Nov 22, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 457 views

The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

Measuring just 8.5 × 12.7 × 2.6 mm, the ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 integrates BLE and IEEE 802.15.4 standards to support various IoT applications. Powered by a RISC-V single-core processor clocked at 96 MHz, the module includes 128 KB of ROM, 320 KB of SRAM, 4 KB of low-power memory, and is available with 2 MB or 4 MB of in-package flash storage.

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ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The module supports advanced Bluetooth features such as Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth Mesh, and multiple connection roles, including Broadcaster, Observer, Central, and Peripheral. It also supports BLE long-range and high-speed modes, advertising extensions, and power control.

For IEEE 802.15.4, the module complies with the IEEE Standard 802.15.4-2015, operating at a 250 Kbps data rate in the 2.4 GHz band. It is compatible with protocols like Thread 1.3, Zigbee 3.0, and Matter, as well as other application-layer protocols such as HomeKit and MQTT.

ESP32-H2-WROOM-07
(click image to enlarge)

The module includes three strapping pins, which can also function as GPIOs. Integrated components include a 32 MHz crystal oscillator and support for an external monopole antenna.

The module operates within a voltage range of 3.0 to 3.6 V and an ambient temperature range of –40 to 105 °C. According to the datasheet, it supports wave soldering and vertical PCB mounting for flexible deployment.

Further Information

The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 with 2 MB of Quad SPI flash is available for $2.13, while the 4 MB version is priced at $2.17 on the ESP32 AliExpress store.

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