Radxa Taco Updated for Raspberry Pi CM5 with 5× SATA and RAID Support

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Radxa has updated its Taco carrier board with a new revision designed around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, targeting storage-heavy and network-oriented applications. The platform integrates multiple SATA interfaces, dual Ethernet ports, and PCIe expansion in a compact form factor.

The V1.61 revision transitions the design to support the Raspberry Pi CM5 exclusively, replacing the earlier V1.3 version that was compatible with the Radxa CM3 and Raspberry Pi CM4. The update introduces a PCIe 3.0 switch and revised USB connectivity, while the previous design was based on PCIe 2.0.

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As shown below, the board connects to the CM5 through dual 100-pin board-to-board connectors and measures 114 × 85 mm.



Radxa Taco top view

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Storage interfaces include five SATA connectors for multi-drive configurations and an M.2 M Key 2280 slot for NVMe SSDs. A microSD card slot is available for boot or maintenance when using CM5 Lite variants.

Networking is provided through one Gigabit Ethernet port and one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port. An M.2 E Key 2230 slot supports optional Wi-Fi or Bluetooth modules.



Radxa Taco bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

The board includes two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports and a USB Type-C interface used for system flashing. Video output is available through HDMI 2.0. An 8-pin 1.25 mm header exposes GPIO, I²C, and PWM signals.



Radxa Taco with CM5 installed

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Additional hardware features include a PWM-controlled fan connector, an RTC battery holder for timekeeping during power loss, a power button, an RPI BOOT button, and status LEDs for power and SATA activity.



Radxa Taco with heatsink

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The board supports Linux-based software RAID configurations, including RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10. Power is supplied through either a 12V DC barrel jack or a 12V DC header, with only one input intended for use at a time.



Radxa Taco with SATA drive enclosure

(click image to enlarge)

Radxa also provides a Getting Started guide for the Taco, including a Quick Start section and system installation instructions for both eMMC and microSD configurations.

Further Information

The Radxa Taco is available for ~$72.08 on AliExpress and can be pre-ordered for $65.00 through AraceTech.