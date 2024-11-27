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Raspberry Pi Officially Launches Compute Module 5 Starting at $45

Nov 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 452 views

Raspberry Pi has launched the Compute Module 5, the modular iteration of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, now available starting at $45. Key features include Gigabit Ethernet, dual HDMI outputs, PCIe support, and more.

The Compute Module 5 integrates a 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, a VideoCore VII GPU, and dual 4Kp60 HDMI display outputs. It includes features such as a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder, dual USB 3.0 interfaces, and Gigabit Ethernet with IEEE 1588 support. It also offers 2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers, a PCIe 2.0 x1 interface, and 30 GPIOs capable of 1.8V or 3.3V operation.

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Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 front view
(click image to enlarge)

Memory options range from 2GB to 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM, with corresponding eMMC storage capacities of 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB with up to 400MBps. The module maintains mechanical compatibility with its predecessor, the Compute Module 4, while introducing additional USB 3.0 interfaces and improved design stability through mounting holes.

 
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 rear view
(click image to enlarge)

The Compute Module 5 is supported by a new IO Board that serves as both a development platform and a reference design. This board includes interfaces for HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and PCIe, alongside GPIO support and a microSD card slot for Lite module configurations. A dedicated IO case transforms the board into a robust industrial-grade solution, complete with integrated cooling.

Accessories such as a finned aluminum heatsink, external antenna kit, and a comprehensive development kit enhance the usability and performance of the module. The development kit bundles the Compute Module 5 with the IO Board, case, cooler, cables, and power supply, providing everything needed to start prototyping or deploying custom solutions.

 
Compute Module 5 IO Board
(click image to enlarge)

The power consumption of the CM5 varies significantly based on usage. In its lowest shutdown mode with the PMIC_EN pin driven low, it typically consumes 1.3μA, while software shutdown with PMIC_EN high results in 3mA. Idle power consumption averages 400mA but depends on the operating system, with typical operational power usage around 900mA.

The CM5 also features onboard regulators (CM5 +3.3V and CM5 +1.8V), each capable of supplying up to 600mA to connected devices, though these loads are not included in the power consumption estimates.

 
CM5 + CM5 IO Board
(click image to enlarge)

According to the product brief, the CM5 offers several updates over the CM4, including new connectors for higher current, dual-purpose CAM1 and DSI1 signals, and the removal of ESD protection on certain interfaces. The CM5 also replaces USB 2.0 ports with USB 3.0 ports and repurposes ADC channels as PD CC signals, adding a VDAC_COMP pin to enable USB 3.0 functionality.

Specifications listed for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4-4267 SDRAM w/ ECC
    • Up to 32GB eMMC Flash memory (0GB – CM5Lite)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0 (up to 4Kp60)
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI ports (supports DSI & CSI-2)
  • Connectivity:
    • Gigabit Ethernet PHY supporting IEEE 1588
    • 2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless (optional)
    • Bluetooth 5.0, BLE (optional)
    • On board electronic switch to select between PCB trace or external antenna
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1× PCIe 1-lane Host, Gen 2 (5Gbps)
    • 30× GPIOs, 4x PWM, 3x GPCLK
    • 1x SDIO, 1x DPI, 1x I2S
    • 5x UART, 5x I2C, 5x SPI
  • USB:
    • 1× USB 2.0 port (high speed)
    • 2× USB 3.0 ports (supporting simultaneous 5Gbps)
  • Other Features:
    • RTC
  • Power:
    • 5A/5V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 55mm × 40mm × 4.7mm
    • 4 × M2.5 mounting holes

Further information

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is now available from distributors such as ThePiShop.us and CanaKit, priced at $70.00 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC variant. Refer to the official product announcement for more information.

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