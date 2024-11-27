Raspberry Pi Officially Launches Compute Module 5 Starting at $45

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Raspberry Pi has launched the Compute Module 5, the modular iteration of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, now available starting at $45. Key features include Gigabit Ethernet, dual HDMI outputs, PCIe support, and more.

The Compute Module 5 integrates a 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, a VideoCore VII GPU, and dual 4Kp60 HDMI display outputs. It includes features such as a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder, dual USB 3.0 interfaces, and Gigabit Ethernet with IEEE 1588 support. It also offers 2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers, a PCIe 2.0 x1 interface, and 30 GPIOs capable of 1.8V or 3.3V operation.