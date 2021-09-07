Industrial mini-PC powers up with RK3399

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Vecow’s rugged “EIC-1000” industrial mini-PC runs Android or Linux on an RK3399 with 2GB DDR3L, 32GB eMMC, 2x USB, 2x COM, HDMI, GbE, and mini-PCIe.



Vecow announced a fanless, compact computer equipped with Rockchip’s hexa-core -A72 and -A53 RK3399 SoC. The EIC-1000 offers industrial features including a 9-55 DC terminal plug input, an extended 0 to 70°C operating range, IEC 60068-2-27 rated shock resistance, IEC 60068-2-64 vibration resistance, and humidity and EMC tolerance.

The EIC-1000 is aimed primarily at digital signage, but also supports smart retail, factory automation, and other AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. We’re not sure why the EIC-1000 is referred to as an “edge AI” system, which would make more sense if it was using the NPU-equipped RK3399Pro. Yet, we suppose you could add a half-sized Coral Edge TPU based Mini PCIe Accelerator card to the mini-PCIe slot. One image shows a camera, which could be attached via USB or GbE. The RK3399 supports up to 1080p @ 30fps encoding.







EIC-1000, front and back





The EIC-1000 follows other industrial, Arm-based Vecow mini-PCs such as the i.MX6 ULL powered AIC-100 and AIC-110 and the VAC-1000 , which runs Ubuntu Server on the 24 Cortex-A53 core Foxconn FXN3102. Other RK3399 based industrial mini-PCs include Arbor’s AAES-RK391

The 136 x 110 x 46.8mm, 0.4 kg system ships with preinstalled Debian 9.0 or Android 7.1. The mini-PC is equipped with 2GB DDR3L-1066 plus 32GB eMMC and an external microSD slot.

The EIC-1000 provides GbE, USB 3.1, USB 2.0, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. There is also a HDMI port that Vecow calls a “Digital Display” interface, which can drive up to 4Kx2K @ 60fps video.

The half-sized mini-PCIe slot is primarily intended for a WiFi/BT module, as the system also offers dual WiFi/BT antenna mounts. Other features include power and reset buttons, wall-mounting, and optional DIN-rail mounting.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EIC-1000. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and product page.

