AAEON Unveils All-in-One Panel PCs Powered by Intel & Rockchip Processors

Jul 22, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 93 views

AAEON has expanded its product range with the launch of two innovative All-in-One Panel PCs: the ACP-1075 and ACP-1078. These new models highlight AAEON’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology aimed at meeting both industrial and retail needs.

The ACP-1078 is powered by the Rockchip RK3568 Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A55 processor, supporting both Android 12 and Debian operating systems. It is designed to withstand harsh industrial environments with a 7” WSVGA projected capacitive touchscreen, IP65-rated dust and water-resistant aluminum front bezel, and a fanless, metal chassis for improved durability.

The unit is flexible with a 12V to 24V power input range, VESA and panel mounting options, and robust connectivity including dual RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports, two COM ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. It also features HDMI and audio outputs, a full-size mini-PCIe slot for expansion, and 16GB of onboard eMMC storage.


ACP-1078 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the ACP-1075 offers a cost-effective, compact solution designed for smart kiosks and retail applications. Available with either an Intel Pentium Processor N4200 or Intel Celeron Processor N3350, it runs on a 64-bit Windows OS and features a multi-touch touchscreen.

Featuring a SECC construction, the ACP-1075 comes equipped with 64GB of onboard eMMC storage, along with M.2 2280 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key slots for SSDs and Wi-Fi modules, enhancing its multimedia and wireless capabilities.

It also includes three USB 3.2 ports, one RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, and two DB-9 ports for RS-232 communications.


ACP-1075 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

Details about the pricing for the ACP-1075 and ACP-1078 are not available at the time of publication. For more information, refer to the official product announcement.

