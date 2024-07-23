AAEON Unveils All-in-One Panel PCs Powered by Intel & Rockchip Processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

AAEON has expanded its product range with the launch of two innovative All-in-One Panel PCs: the ACP-1075 and ACP-1078. These new models highlight AAEON’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology aimed at meeting both industrial and retail needs.

The ACP-1078 is powered by the Rockchip RK3568 Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A55 processor, supporting both Android 12 and Debian operating systems. It is designed to withstand harsh industrial environments with a 7” WSVGA projected capacitive touchscreen, IP65-rated dust and water-resistant aluminum front bezel, and a fanless, metal chassis for improved durability.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The unit is flexible with a 12V to 24V power input range, VESA and panel mounting options, and robust connectivity including dual RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports, two COM ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. It also features HDMI and audio outputs, a full-size mini-PCIe slot for expansion, and 16GB of onboard eMMC storage.