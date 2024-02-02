All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
PANZER-PLUS Offers BSP and Ready-to-Run Images for Linux/Android OSes

Feb 1, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 159 views

MayQueen Technologies has unveiled the PANZER-PLUS, a fanless computing device powered by the NXP i.MX8M-Plus processor with AI capabilities. Some key features of this modular solution include two GbE ports with TSN support, 4K display resolution and wireless capabilities.

Unlike their Panzer box PC released in 2018, which is built around the NXP i.MX6 UL SoC, this new device incorporates the NXP i.MX8M Plus architecture.

  • i.MX8M Plus – Quad ARM Core Cortex-A53 (Up to 1.8GHz); 2.3 TOPS NPU

PANZER-PLUS block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that this device comes equipped with 4 GB of RAM and two options for storage including up to 16GB of eMMC storage and a MicroSD slot.

PANZER-PLUS offers versatile connectivity with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, RGMII support, dual USB 3.0 ports, two UARTs, eight GPIOs, and optional Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.x interfaces. It also supports up to a 4K resolution display through HDMI.

 
PANZER-PLUS rear view
(click images to enlarge)

PANZER-PLUS is compact and robust, measuring 155 x 110 x 35 mm with a sturdy metal enclosure. It operates in an industrial temperature range of -20°C to 70°C, making it suitable for AIOT computing, IIoT gateways, and similar applications. Its metal shell design enables easy disassembly and includes a dedicated shield for software debugging and programming.

PANZER-PLUS
(click images to enlarge)

For software support, the company states that they will offer a comprehensive BSP and ready-to-run images for Linux and Android. It includes Linux kernel up to version 5.10, Yocto, Ubuntu, and Android BSP, all integrated with the U-Boot bootloader. The built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) allows for AI functions on both Android and Linux, including TensorFlow Lite and OpenCV support.

Specifications listed for the PANZER-PLUS include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB LPDDR4
    • 16GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • HDMI-TX
    • 1x 3.5mm audio jack
    • 1x Speaker
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet / RGMII
    • Wi-Fi module connector
    • 4G module connector
    • SIM slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 8x GPIO DB9
    • 1x RS232/RS422/RS485 DB9
    • 1x RS232/RS485 DB9
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 host
    • 1x USB type-C
  • Other Features:
    • Special 2-wire connector
    • 1x power key
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 70°C
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (via Terminal block)
    • NXP PCA9450 (PMIC)
  • Dimensions:
    • 155 x 110 x 35mm

Further information

MayQueenTech offers the PANZER-PLUS with a starting price of $350. For more technical information, visit the product page and GitHub repository.

