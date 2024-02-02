PANZER-PLUS Offers BSP and Ready-to-Run Images for Linux/Android OSes

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MayQueen Technologies has unveiled the PANZER-PLUS, a fanless computing device powered by the NXP i.MX8M-Plus processor with AI capabilities. Some key features of this modular solution include two GbE ports with TSN support, 4K display resolution and wireless capabilities.

Unlike their Panzer box PC released in 2018, which is built around the NXP i.MX6 UL SoC, this new device incorporates the NXP i.MX8M Plus architecture.

