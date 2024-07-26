BliKVM Plug-n-Play PCIe with CM4 Now Available at a Reduced Price

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Seeedstudio has recently showcased the BliKVM Plug-n-Play PCIe, a PCI Express card powered by the Raspberry Pi CM4. Designed to deliver BIOS-level control, this card enables secure and stable remote management of computer systems. Offering an affordable, open-source alternative for KVM-over-IP applications, it promises enhanced accessibility and functionality in managing networked equipment remotely.

The card supports high-resolution video output up to 1920×1200 at 60Hz and includes audio capabilities for monitoring through its web interface. It features an ATX connector, which allows for the remote management of power operations such as turning a machine on or off and system resets. The webpage also supports remote monitoring of computer equipment, which is useful for managing systems remotely.