All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

BliKVM Plug-n-Play PCIe with CM4 Now Available at a Reduced Price

Jul 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 74 views

Seeedstudio has recently showcased the BliKVM Plug-n-Play PCIe, a PCI Express card powered by the Raspberry Pi CM4. Designed to deliver BIOS-level control, this card enables secure and stable remote management of computer systems. Offering an affordable, open-source alternative for KVM-over-IP applications, it promises enhanced accessibility and functionality in managing networked equipment remotely.

The card supports high-resolution video output up to 1920×1200 at 60Hz and includes audio capabilities for monitoring through its web interface. It features an ATX connector, which allows for the remote management of power operations such as turning a machine on or off and system resets. The webpage also supports remote monitoring of computer equipment, which is useful for managing systems remotely.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


BliKVM Plug-n-Play PCIe interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The device can be powered by either Power over Ethernet or USB, making it adaptable to various operational environments. An onboard OLED display shows real-time information like temperature and IP address, assisting in system monitoring and troubleshooting.

According to the product page, a significant difference between IP KVM solutions, such as the BliKVM, and remote control software lies in their dependence on system software. Remote control software requires a functioning operating system to manage remote tasks, which can be a limitation if the system becomes unresponsive. In contrast, IP KVM solutions operate independently of the system software, allowing them to continue managing tasks even if the operating system or applications fail.

 

 

The PCIe card includes additional features such as a real-time clock, PWM controlled fan, and a micro-SD card slot for system images. Some use cases such for this product include remote server management, digital signage, and industrial control systems.

Documentation is available on the product page. Furthermore, Jeff Geerling provides a tutorial on his website that demonstrates how to use this product.

BliKVM Plug-n-Play PCIe
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The BliKVM PCIe package includes the main BliKVM PCIe add-in card, a Raspberry Pi CM4 102000 (2GB RAM), a cooling fan, and an OLED display. Additionally, it comes with a 32GB Micro SD card, a 0.5m HDMI cable, an HDMI coupler, an HDMI EDID emulator, a 1m USB-A to USB-C cable, a 0.4m Dupont USB cable, a Wi-Fi antenna, and other accessories.

The standard price of the BliKVM Plug-n-Play PCIe is $185.00 at SeeedStudio, but the device is currently on sale for $135.00.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...