All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Geniatech SoM integrates Rockchip RK3588 Octa-core processor

Jul 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 128 views

The Geniatech SOM3588 is another Rockchip-based System-on-Module designed for commercial and industrial applications. Additionally, the company launched a compatible carrier board with Wi-Fi 6/BT5.0 support, GbE LAN and many other peripherals.

As its name implies the SOM3588 is built on the RockChip RK3588 processor with an 8nm process similar to the Forlinx FET3588-C SoM.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU


RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The standard variant comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, with options to upgrade to 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB. It also offers flexible storage options, starting from 32GB and expandable up to 256GB.

The display interface includes two HDMI 2.1 ports supporting resolutions of up to [email protected] or [email protected], as well as 1 DP1.4 port for 7680 x [email protected] output.


SOM3588 top and bottom view
(click images to enlarge)

Additionally, it offers two MIPI D-PHY ports for [email protected] displays and an eDP port that can be shared with one of the HDMI outputs. It also supports HDMI and MIPI CSI inputs for video capture.

Geniatech mentions that the SOM3588 comes with full BSP and they will provide support for various operating systems, including Android 12.0, Linux Ubuntu Desktop, etc.

  
DB3588V2 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The company also launched a compatible carrier board with interfaces such as multiple video output interfaces, 1x Gigabit ethernet RJ45, camera connectors, SATA connectors among others. Refer to image below to see all the peripherals available.


DB3588V2 carrier board
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Geniatech SOM3588 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB LPDDR4 
    • 32GB eMMC
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 2.1
    • 1x DP1.4 7680 
    • 2x MIPI D-PHY
    • 1x eDP
  • Camera:
    • 2 x MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2 x 10/100/1000 Mbps
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe3.0
    • PCIe2.0/SATA 3 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 137x GPIOs
    • 4x I2S, 5x SPI, 9x I2C
    • 3x SDIO, 2x SPDIF
    • 6x ADC, 16x PWM
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Host 3.0
    • 2x USB Host 2.0
    • 2x USB OTG 2.0
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C ~ 90°C (Commercial)
    • -40°C ~ 85°C (Industrial)
  • Mechanical: 
    • 82 x 53mm
    • SODIMM 314-pin

Further information

There is a bundle that costs $229.00 and includes the SOM3588 and its carrier board. The SOM3588 without the carrier board can be obtained for $179.00 (shipping not included).

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...