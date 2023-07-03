Geniatech SoM integrates Rockchip RK3588 Octa-core processor

Geniatech SoM integrates Rockchip RK3588 Octa-core processorJul 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 128 views
The Geniatech SOM3588 is another Rockchip-based System-on-Module designed for commercial and industrial applications. Additionally, the company launched a compatible carrier board with Wi-Fi 6/BT5.0 support, GbE LAN and many other peripherals.
As its name implies the SOM3588 is built on the RockChip RK3588 processor with an 8nm process similar to the Forlinx FET3588-C SoM.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU