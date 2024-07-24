(Updated) Forlinx’s New SoM Leverages Rockchip RK3562J Quad-Core Processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Forlinx Embedded has launched the FET3562J-C SoM, a versatile system on module with an optional 1 TOPS NPU, optimized for a broad range of applications including industrial automation, consumer electronics, smart healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.

The FET3562J-C SoM, powered by the Rockchip RK3562J processor with advanced 22nm process technology, features four ARM Cortex-A53 cores operating up to 1.8 GHz. It offers 1GB or 2GB LPDDR4 RAM and 8GB or 16GB eMMC storage options.