Geniatech Unveils a Raspberry Pi-like SBC with StarFive JH7110 RISC-V Processor at edgetech+west2024

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Last month in Japan, at the edgetech+west2024, Geniatech introduced their first RISC-V based single-board computer, designed to meet industrial standards and emulate the form factor and functionality of the popular Raspberry Pi.

The Geniatech XPI-7110 leverages the StarFive JH7110 processor, featuring a dual-core RISC-V 64-bit U74 running at 1GHz, similar to other RISC-V boards like the Pine64 Star64, Milk-V Mars, and VisionFive 2.

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It also includes an Imagination BXE-4-32 GPU which supports OpenCL 1.2, OpenGL ES 3.2, and Vulkan 1.2, equipping it with significant graphics processing capabilities sufficient for 4K video output. The SBC offers various memory configurations, ranging from 2GB to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and eMMC storage options extend from 16GB to 256GB.