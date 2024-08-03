All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Geniatech Unveils a Raspberry Pi-like SBC with StarFive JH7110 RISC-V Processor at edgetech+west2024

Aug 3, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 378 views

Last month in Japan, at the edgetech+west2024, Geniatech introduced their first RISC-V based single-board computer, designed to meet industrial standards and emulate the form factor and functionality of the popular Raspberry Pi.

The Geniatech XPI-7110 leverages the StarFive JH7110 processor, featuring a dual-core RISC-V 64-bit U74 running at 1GHz, similar to other RISC-V boards like the Pine64 Star64, Milk-V Mars, and VisionFive 2.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


It also includes an Imagination BXE-4-32 GPU which supports OpenCL 1.2, OpenGL ES 3.2, and Vulkan 1.2, equipping it with significant graphics processing capabilities sufficient for 4K video output. The SBC offers various memory configurations, ranging from 2GB to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and eMMC storage options extend from 16GB to 256GB.

JH7110 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of connectivity, the XPI-7110 features HDMI 2.0, four USB ports of varying specifications, and Gigabit Ethernet. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, along with MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces for camera and display integration, and a 40-pin GPIO for extensive hardware expansion capabilities.

XPI-7110 top & bottom view
(click images to enlarge)

The device is engineered to operate across a broad temperature range, suitable for both commercial and industrial applications. It runs on Debian Linux, offering a versatile and familiar operating system environment for developers.

Geniatech XPI-7110
(click image to enlarge)

The launch of the product this past July underscores Geniatech’s ongoing commitment to innovation in the technology sector and exploration of new applications for emerging chip technologies, as highlighted in the product announcement.

Additionally, the XPI-7110 is noted for its product lifecycle of over 10 years, emphasizing its long-term utility and support.

Specifications listed for the Geniatech XPI-7110 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 256GB eMMC
    • 1x Micro SD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE RJ45 port
    • 2.4G/5G Dual Band
    • Bluetooth5.0
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI out
    • 1x MIPI DSI
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI
  • USB:
    • 1x USB3.0
    • 3x USB2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
    • 1x UART
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ ~ 60℃
    • -40℃ ~ 85℃
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A (via USB Type-C)
  • Dimensions:
    • 85 mm x 56 mm

Further information

While Geniatech has not yet disclosed pricing details, further information can be found on the product’s webpage on their official website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...