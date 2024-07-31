All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7: An Open-Source Alternative to Nvidia Jetson Nano

Jul 31, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 62 views

The ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7, utilizing Rockchip technology, is engineered for compatibility with the Nvidia Jetson Nano ecosystem. This upcoming open-source device, poised for launch on CrowdSupply, is designed for a diverse array of applications, including computer cluster nodes, on-premise servers, and projects involving 3D graphics and AI.

Powered by the Rockchip RK3588, this 64-bit octa-core processor combines Quad-core ARM Cortex-A76 with Quad-core ARM Cortex-A55. It also includes a 6 TOPS Neural Processing Unit and supports up to 32 GB of 64-bit LPDDR4x memory, enhancing its ability to handle complex computations.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The RK3588 AI Module7 features an ARM Mali-G610 MP4 GPU, boosting its graphics performance. It supports a comprehensive array of video processing functions with hardware decoding capabilities including 8K at 60fps for H.265/VP9/AVS2, 8K at 30fps for H.264 AVC/MVC, 4K at 60fps for AV1, and 1080P at 60fps for MPEG-2/-1/VC-1/VP8.

The module can also perform hardware encoding up to 8K at 30fps for both H.265 and H.264.

 RK3588 AI Module7 comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

The accompanying AIM-IO board shares a similar design with the NVIDIA Jetson Nano, offering a DisplayPort, an HDMI-out for varied display outputs, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and four USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

The board also includes a 40-pin GPIO expansion header, power connectors such as a DC Barrel jack and Power over Ethernet for versatile power input options, and an M.2 slot supporting various interfaces. Moreover, it features two camera interfaces: MIPI CSI0/1 with 2×2 lanes and MIPI CSI2/3 with 1×4 lanes, each capable of a maximum 2.5Gbps per lane.

 RK3588 AI Module7 & carrier board
(click image to enlarge)

According to the Wiki pages, this embedded platform will be supported by operating systems such as Armbian, Debian, and Ubuntu, ensuring versatility in software development.

Preliminary specifications listed for the AIM-IO carrier board:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM, 2112 MHz
    • Up to 32GB eMMC 5.1
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  •  Audio/Display:
    • 1x DisplayPort
    • 1x HDMI-out
    • 1x 4 lanes MIPI DSI up to 4K@60fps
  • Camera:
    • 2x 2 lanes MIPI CSI
    • 1x 4 lanes MIPI CSI
  •  Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet port
  •  Expansion:
    •  1x M.2 slot (E-key, PCIe/USB/SDIO/UART)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • Power:
    • 5V (via Barrel jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 80 x 29 mm

Further information 

A representative from ArmSoM mentioned that the CrowdSupply campaign will be launched soon, although pricing details were not provided. The product page can be found here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...