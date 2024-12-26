MYIR Introduces Low-Cost SoM Powered by Allwinner T536 Processor

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MYIR has introduced the MYC-LT536 SoM, powered by the Allwinner T536 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, and designed for industrial and IoT applications. It is also supported by a compatible development board featuring dual GbE ports, NVMe PCIe support, and wireless connectivity.

The MYC-LT536 features the Allwinner T536 processor, a quad-core Cortex-A55 clocked at up to 1.6GHz. It is available in configurations with an integrated neural processing unit delivering up to 2 TOPS. Additionally, the processor supports 2D graphics and includes a video processing unit capable of handling 4K HD video codecs.