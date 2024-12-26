All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

MYIR Introduces Low-Cost SoM Powered by Allwinner T536 Processor

Dec 25, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 312 views

MYIR has introduced the MYC-LT536 SoM, powered by the Allwinner T536 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, and designed for industrial and IoT applications. It is also supported by a compatible development board featuring dual GbE ports, NVMe PCIe support, and wireless connectivity.

The MYC-LT536 features the Allwinner T536 processor, a quad-core Cortex-A55 clocked at up to 1.6GHz. It is available in configurations with an integrated neural processing unit delivering up to 2 TOPS. Additionally, the processor supports 2D graphics and includes a video processing unit capable of handling 4K HD video codecs.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


MYC-LT536 SoM block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

The SoM integrates up to 4GB LPDDR4 memory, up to 32GB eMMC storage, and a power management IC. Its 381-pin LGA interface provides connectivity options, including up to 17 UART ports, 4 CAN-FD interfaces, and a local bus.

MYD-LT536 development board block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

To support development, MYIR provides the MYD-LT536 development board, which integrates the MYC-LT536 SoM. This board features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 2.0 interfaces, a Micro SD card slot, and an NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD slot. It also includes a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module, an LVDS display interface, and GPIO expansion via RPI and MI FANs PI connectors.

The MYD-LT536-GK development kit further enhances functionality with an additional expansion board offering RS232/RS485 ports, dual CAN interfaces, and a Mini-PCIe slot for 4G LTE modules.

MYD-LT536 development board bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

On the software side, MYIR indicates that the MYC-LT536 SoM supports Linux and includes source code for its bootloader, a customized kernel (5.10), and drivers for peripherals like USB, Ethernet, I2C, SPI, CAN, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. A full-featured buildroot image is also provided to streamline development.

MYD-LT536 development board top view
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The MYC-LT536 SoM is available in three configurations to cater to different requirements. The entry-level model with 1GB LPDDR4 and 8GB eMMC is priced at $39. A mid-range option with 2GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC costs $47, while the high-end model with 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, and an integrated NPU is priced at $59. All models operate within a wide temperature range of -40 to 85°C. For more information, refer to the official MYIR announcement.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...