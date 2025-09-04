Fing Agent with Raspberry Pi Kit Now Available

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Fing has introduced a dedicated plug-and-play version of its Fing Agent network monitoring system, built on Raspberry Pi hardware. The device is designed to provide continuous visibility into home and small office networks without requiring manual setup or assembly.

The Fing Agent has been available previously as software for Raspberry Pi, NAS, and Docker containers. The new kit, created in collaboration with Pimoroni, comes pre-assembled and pre-configured to simplify deployment.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Users only need to connect it to their router, supply power, and complete activation through the Fing mobile app. Once online, the system integrates with the Fing account and can be accessed via the Fing app, Fing Desktop, or the Fing web interface.





Fing Agent w/ Aluminium Metal Case

(click images to enlarge)

Fing Agent runs continuously in the background to monitor all devices on a local network. It logs when devices join or leave, records internet speed and uptime history, and provides presence detection based on connected devices.

The system can issue alerts about suspicious activity, identify bandwidth-intensive devices, and block unknown hardware from accessing the network. Additional functions include automated diagnostics such as port scans and vulnerability checks.





Fing Agent Kit Components

(click images to enlarge)

The kit is based on a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 2 GB of RAM, housed in a passively cooled aluminium case. Storage is provided by a 32 GB microSD card that comes preloaded with the Fing Agent software.

Power is delivered via a USB-C supply with adapters for EU, US, and GB sockets, and a Cat 5e Ethernet cable is included for a stable wired connection. A Fing Premium discount code is also supplied in the package.





Fing Agent

(click images to enlarge)

Use of the Fing Agent requires an active subscription , available in three tiers: Starter, Premium, and Professional, each offered with monthly or yearly billing. The Starter plan provides core monitoring and security features and supports a single Fing Agent.

Premium extends functionality with continuous monitoring, device blocking, and support for up to three Fing Agents across multiple networks. Professional is intended for consultants and small businesses, adding advanced reporting, collaboration options, and the ability to supervise more networks.

All plans can be upgraded, downgraded, or cancelled at any time, and annual subscriptions are discounted compared to monthly billing.

Further Information

The Fing Agent with Raspberry Pi Kit is available for $108.40 through Pimoroni. Additional details can be found in the official product announcement.