Pimoroni’s Debuts Latest RP2350-Based Development Boards and Kits

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Pimoroni has introduced a range of new products centered around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller. These offerings are designed for hobbyists, educators, and developers, providing various features for different project requirements.

The Pimoroni Explorer Starter Kit includes a 2.8″ IPS LCD screen, a mini breadboard, servo headers, analog inputs, and a built-in speaker. It also features six tactile buttons, connectors for crocodile leads, and Qw/ST connectors for I2C breakouts. The kit provides a stable baseboard and optional legs for ease of use in various projects.