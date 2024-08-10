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Pimoroni’s Debuts Latest RP2350-Based Development Boards and Kits

Aug 9, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 344 views

Pimoroni has introduced a range of new products centered around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller. These offerings are designed for hobbyists, educators, and developers, providing various features for different project requirements.

The Pimoroni Explorer Starter Kit includes a 2.8″ IPS LCD screen, a mini breadboard, servo headers, analog inputs, and a built-in speaker. It also features six tactile buttons, connectors for crocodile leads, and Qw/ST connectors for I2C breakouts. The kit provides a stable baseboard and optional legs for ease of use in various projects.

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Pimoroni Explorer
(click image to enlarge)

The Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 is a microcontroller board based on the RP2350B chip, with 16MB of flash storage, 8MB of PSRAM, and USB-C connectivity. It includes Qw/ST and SP/CE connectors, a reset button, and a BOOT button that doubles as a user switch. The board maintains compatibility with existing Raspberry Pi Pico add-ons, offering additional functionality while retaining the original footprint.

Pimoroni Pico Plus 2
(click image to enlarge)

The Tiny 2350 is a small development board with 4MB of flash storage, a user-controllable RGB LED, and a Qw/ST connector. It is designed for portable projects, wearables, and other applications where space is limited. The board is programmable via USB-C and can be soldered directly onto PCBs due to its castellated pads.

Tiny 2350
(click image to enlarge)

The PGA2350 is a breakout board for the RP2350B microcontroller, featuring a compact design with 48 general-purpose I/O pins and 8 ADC-equipped pins. It includes essential components such as a crystal oscillator and a 3V3 regulator but does not have LEDs or buttons, allowing for a customizable setup in embedded applications.

PGA2350
(click image to enlarge)

The Plasma 2350 is a controller for WS2812/Neopixel and APA102/Dotstar addressable LED strips. It is powered and programmable via USB-C, which also supplies power to the connected LEDs. The board includes screw terminals for LED strips, a Qw/ST connector, and a user button. It is available as a standalone board or as part of a kit with additional components.

Plasma 2350
(click image to enlarge)

The Pico Jumbo is an oversized version of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, designed for demonstration and educational purposes. It features oversized pads suitable for crocodile clips, a reset button, and a selection of large components. The board is functional and retains compatibility with the Raspberry Pi Pico ecosystem.

Pico Jumbo
(click image to enlarge)

Further information 

The prices for Pimoroni’s latest products vary based on the components and kits offered. The Pimoroni Explorer is available as a standalone board for £33.90 or as a Starter Kit for £60. The Tiny 2350 is priced at £7.80, while the PGA2350 is available for £9.00.

The Plasma 2350 board costs £12.00, with a Starter Kit option priced at £34.50. The Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 is available for £12.00, and the Pico Jumbo can be purchased for £15.90 or as a Starter Kit for £28.50.

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