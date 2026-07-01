RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support

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Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

The RootBoard is designed for use with the Raspberry Pi Zero, Raspberry Pi Zero W, and Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. With Raspberry Pi OS installed, the handheld system can be used for Linux command-line work, coding, SSH access, electronics projects, and general experimentation.

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The device includes a 70-key keyboard intended to provide direct access to numbers, punctuation, and common typing functions without relying heavily on function layers. The campaign describes the keyboard as a central part of the design, with use cases including shell commands, Python scripts, configuration edits, Git usage, and remote server access.



RootBoard display

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RootBoard also includes an integrated color display, built-in speaker, rechargeable battery support, and power-management circuitry. According to the campaign comments, the display is not touchscreen-based. Cursor control is handled through the keyboard, while wired or wireless USB mice are also supported.



RootBoard left side view

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The campaign presents RootBoard as an open-source and open-hardware project. It states that the platform will include open hardware, open software, documentation, and community support.

However, the creator noted in the project comments that schematics and the GitHub repository will be published after production is complete, since the prototype may still receive hardware refinements before the final version.



RootBoard roadmap

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The standard kit does not include a Raspberry Pi board, microSD card, or battery cell. Backers are expected to provide their own Raspberry Pi Zero-class board and storage.

The creator has also said that a limited Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W add-on is available through Kickstarter for backers who want to include a compatible board with their pledge.



RootBoard right side view

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Community questions on the campaign page have focused on prototype images, the port layout, schematics, source files, the keyboard layout, GPIO usage, battery support, and Raspberry Pi add-ons. In response, the creator said that working prototype photos and videos are planned for a future Kickstarter update, while the complete pinout is expected to be published before production.

Further Information

RootBoard is offered through Kickstarter reward tiers starting at $115 for a single kit, while a two-unit package is listed at $210. The sold-out Super Early Bird tier was priced at $99. Each kit includes the RootBoard unit, display, keyboard assembly, speaker, power-management circuitry, documentation, and setup guide, with estimated delivery listed as November 2026.