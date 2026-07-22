Raspberry Pi launches 10-inch Touch Display 2 with 1200 × 1920 resolution

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Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

The 10.1-inch IPS display uses a native portrait format and offers an 85-degree viewing angle, 24-bit RGB color, an anti-glare surface, and brightness rated at 400 cd/m². The unit measures 161.8 × 247.3 mm, with a 135.4 × 216.6 mm active area.

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Rpi Touch Display 2 – 10″ front-view dimensions

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Its touchscreen controller supports up to ten simultaneous touch inputs, compared with the five-point touch capability of the smaller Touch Display 2 models. Raspberry Pi OS provides native touchscreen support, mouse-equivalent gestures, screen rotation, brightness adjustment, and an on-screen keyboard without requiring manual calibration.



RPi Touch Display 2 – 10″ rear-view dimensions

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The display receives power directly from the connected Raspberry Pi and requires two connections: a GPIO power cable and a 22-way Mini-to-Mini ribbon cable for the DSI interface. The package also includes eight M2.5 mounting screws, allowing an SBC-format Raspberry Pi to be mounted directly to the rear of the display.



RPi Touch Display 2 – 10″ rear view

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Unlike the 5-inch and 7-inch models, the 10-inch version requires a four-lane MIPI DSI connection to support its higher resolution. It is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 5 and newer Compute Module IO platforms, but not with the Raspberry Pi 4, earlier Raspberry Pi boards, the Raspberry Pi Zero series, or older Compute Module IO boards.



RPi Touch Display 2 – 10″ front view

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The 10-inch display is specified for operation from −20°C to +70°C. Raspberry Pi lists potential applications including home-automation dashboards, kiosks, digital signage, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and laboratory or workshop equipment.

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