All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

DTI Adds i.MX 8M-Based Computing Modules to Embedded Portfolio

Jun 24, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 161 views

Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

DTI’s i.MX 8M-based modules support diverse use cases including edge processing, automation, vision, and general-purpose embedded systems. These system-on-modules offer standard configurations, low power consumption, and small footprints, and come fully tested and certified.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



i.MX 8M Plus Quad Compute Module Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Key features across the product line include LPDDR4 memory, configurable eMMC storage, Ethernet, USB 3.1, MIPI CSI/DSI, PCIe, multiple serial interfaces, and real-time clock support.

DTI 8M Plus Quad Module: Powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, this module combines four Arm Cortex-A53 cores (up to 1.8 GHz), a Cortex-M7 core (up to 800 MHz), and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU). It targets edge AI workloads, including computer vision and audio processing.

It supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, multiple video interfaces (HDMI 2.0a, LVDS, MIPI DSI), dual MIPI CSI-2 camera inputs, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.1, and PCIe Gen 3. The NPU enables on-device machine learning and AI inference without reliance on cloud services.


8M Plus Quad/QuadLite Bottom View
(click image to enlarge)

DTI 8M Plus QuadLite Module: Starting at $65.95, the QuadLite version omits the NPU while retaining the same processing cores and multimedia capabilities. It is aimed at cost-sensitive applications that do not require AI features, while still offering rich connectivity such as 3D/2D graphics, 1080p60 video, Ethernet, USB, MIPI DSI/CSI, and audio interfaces.


8M Plus Quad/QuadLite Top View
(click image to enlarge)

DTI 8M Mini Module: The upcoming i.MX 8M Mini module features up to four Arm Cortex-A53 cores (1.8 GHz) and a Cortex-M4 co-processor (400 MHz). Designed for industrial and consumer-grade systems, it balances performance with efficiency and offers LPDDR4, MIPI DSI, CSI, USB 2.0, PCIe Gen 2.0, and optional wireless connectivity.


8M Mini/Nano Bottom View
(click image to enlarge)

DTI 8M Nano Module: Built around the i.MX 8M Nano processor, this module features quad Cortex-A53 cores (1.5 GHz) and a Cortex-M7 real-time core. It targets compact and battery-powered devices with support for 3D graphics, high-definition video, and standard I/O and connectivity. The design is RoHS and REACH compliant.

Each module measures 28mm x 38mm and weighs under 8 grams. All are engineered for streamlined deployment and long-term support.


8M Mini/Nano Top View
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

The i.MX 8M Plus Quad and QuadLite Embedded Computing Modules both start at $65.95, offering a strong balance of performance and affordability. The i.MX 8M Mini and Nano modules are expected to become available later in 2025.

More information can be found at the Diamond Technologies website and in the official product announcement.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...