DTI Adds i.MX 8M-Based Computing Modules to Embedded Portfolio

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Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

DTI’s i.MX 8M-based modules support diverse use cases including edge processing, automation, vision, and general-purpose embedded systems. These system-on-modules offer standard configurations, low power consumption, and small footprints, and come fully tested and certified.