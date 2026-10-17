M5Stack PaperDIY Assembly Kit Opens Up 4.7-Inch E-Paper Development

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M5Stack has introduced the PaperDIY Assembly Kit, an ESP32-S3-based development platform featuring a 4.7-inch e-paper display with 960 × 540 resolution and 16-level grayscale. The kit combines Wi-Fi connectivity, battery power management, and expansion interfaces in an open design intended for custom information displays, electronic signage, and embedded development projects.

The main control board integrates an ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N16R8 module featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor operating at up to 240MHz, 16MB of flash storage, and 8MB of octal PSRAM.

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The module supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, providing processing and memory resources for graphical interfaces, image handling, and applications that manage display content locally.



Main control board top view

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The kit uses an ED047TC1 e-paper panel with a 4.7-inch viewing area, 960 × 540 resolution, and 16-level grayscale output. Its reflective display technology allows content to remain visible without continuous display refreshes, making it suitable for electronic labels, status dashboards, and low-power information terminals.

For storage and peripheral connectivity, the board includes a microSD card slot, USB Type-C interface, and two 12-pin FPC connectors with 0.5mm pitch. These connectors provide SPI and I2S-related signals for integrating external hardware. The board also features two user-programmable buttons connected to GPIO4 and GPIO3, alongside a multifunction power button.



Main control board bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

Power management is handled by the M5PM1 chip, which controls battery charging, peripheral power distribution, and power states.

The e-paper display and its driver circuitry can be powered down when not in use. The included 140mAh lithium battery connects through an SH1.0-2P connector, while USB Type-C provides a 5V external power input.



PaperDIY 4.7-inch e-paper display

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For software development, M5Stack provides Arduino support through the M5Unified and M5GFX libraries, along with dedicated resources for power management using the M5PM1 chip.

The company also supplies ESP-IDF factory firmware source code, a browser-based firmware flashing utility, schematics, pin mappings, component datasheets, and hardware documentation.



PaperDIY Assembly Kit

(click image to enlarge)

The PaperDIY Assembly Kit uses an open hardware structure that allows developers to design their own housings and peripheral configurations.

The package includes the e-paper display, main control board, 140mAh lithium battery, and acrylic display retaining plate, with assembly performed by the user. M5Stack also offers a Complete Kit with the same core hardware, factory assembly, and a 3D-printed enclosure.

Further Information

The PaperDIY Assembly Kit is available for $25.00, while the Complete Kit costs $29.90.