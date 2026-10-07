Raspberry Pi 5 cluster runs Qwen3-30B-A3B at 15 tokens/s on CPU

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Hellomatik has published a study and a modified distributed-llama implementation for running the Qwen3-30B-A3B language model across four Raspberry Pi 5 boards. Using only the boards’ Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs, the cluster reached a reported decode throughput of 15.143 tokens per second, without GPU or NPU acceleration or CPU overclocking.

The setup uses four Raspberry Pi 5 boards with 16GB of LPDDR4X memory each. Every node is based on the Broadcom BCM2712 with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores at 2.4GHz, while storage is provided through NVMe SSDs and communication between nodes uses Gigabit Ethernet. The system runs Debian 13 with a 6.12.75 aarch64 kernel.

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Completed Raspberry Pi 5 cluster

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Qwen3-30B-A3B is a Mixture-of-Experts model with around 30 billion total parameters, but only about 3 billion are active for each generated token. Hellomatik used a Q40-quantized version with 128 experts and a top-k value of eight, reducing the amount of memory traffic required during inference compared with a similarly sized dense model.

Across 20 benchmark runs, Hellomatik measured an average decode throughput of 15.143 tokens/s, compared with 13.15 tokens/s for the unmodified distributed-llama implementation on identical hardware, representing a 15.2% improvement. The result also exceeds the previously published 13.04 tokens/s benchmark by 16.1%, while sustained end-to-end throughput, including prompt processing, reached 14.449 tokens/s.



Qwen3-30B-A3B decode throughput comparison

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The 15.143 tokens/s result has not yet been independently reproduced, according to Hellomatik. The company says output correctness was checked by comparing SHA-256 hashes of generated token IDs at temperature zero, while the benchmark used the same command as a previously published distributed-llama result.

The cluster runs one Raspberry Pi as the root coordinator and three as worker nodes over a 1Gbps network. The distributed-llama uses tensor parallelism, dividing model processing across the four systems and synchronizing data between nodes during each transformer layer.



Four Raspberry Pi 5 boards with PoE+ HATs and NVMe drives

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Much of the performance gain came from software and system-level tuning rather than higher CPU frequencies. Hellomatik applied twelve source-level changes to distributed-llama, including fixes for memory alignment and buffering, kernel fusion and larger TCP buffers, alongside operating-system and networking adjustments. The system was also configured with the performance CPU governor, low swappiness, NVMe tuning and adjusted TCP parameters.

One optimization involved compiling specifically for the Cortex-A76 architecture to enable Arm NEON dot-product instructions. The researchers also enabled SDRAM_BANKLOW=1 in the Raspberry Pi bootloader configuration, reporting an increase in memory read bandwidth from 8.3GB/s to 12.5GB/s per board.



Raspberry Pi 5 cluster inference optimization results

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The optimization process included several changes that produced little or negative improvement. For example, the researchers found that removing manual software-prefetch instructions from a matrix-multiplication loop improved performance because the Cortex-A76 hardware prefetcher handled the access pattern more effectively. A single-pass SiLU multiplication fusion also reduced memory operations and provided an additional measured improvement.

ARM performance-monitoring counters showed approximately 49% backend-stalled CPU cycles and around 11.4GB/s of sustained DRAM traffic per node, compared with an estimated 17GB/s memory-bandwidth ceiling. The researchers therefore describe the final configuration as reaching the Raspberry Pi 5’s “memory wall.”



Qwen3-30B-A3B per-token processing breakdown

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Hellomatik also evaluated alternative approaches including EXO, prima.cpp and llama.cpp RPC. According to the paper, EXO depends on Apple’s MLX framework, prima.cpp failed during topology initialization on the Pi 5 setup, and llama.cpp RPC showed substantially lower distributed performance.

A limitation of the setup is prompt-processing speed. The study measured prefill performance above 15 tokens/s for prompts up to around 2,000 tokens, but estimated that very large prompts, such as 20,000-token agent contexts, could require more than 20 minutes to process.

Further Information

Hellomatik has published its modified distributed-llama repository, including source-code changes, benchmark scripts and configuration files needed to reproduce the results.

The accompanying research paper and benchmark data provide additional performance measurements and technical details.