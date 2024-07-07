All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Compact Edge AI Systems with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX for Robotics Applications

Jul 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 14 views

ICP Deutschland recently featured the NRU-150-FT series, comprising the NRU-154PoE-FT and NRU-156U3-FT models. These represent a robust line of fanless edge AI computers powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, designed specifically for demanding applications such as robotics, embedded systems, and other industrial applications.

Both models are equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX system-on-module, bundled with JetPack 5.1, and capable of delivering up to 100 TOPS AI inference performance. This SoM integrates an NVIDIA Ampere GPU and an ARM Cortex CPU, paired with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, offering substantial processing power for a wide range of AI applications.

NRU-150-FT Series Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The NRU-154PoE-FT model is equipped with 4x 2.5GbE PoE+ ports, while the NRU-156U3-FT offers 6x USB 3.2 ports. Both models include 1x RS-232 and 1x isolated RS-485 ports, 1x micro USB (OTG), and 1x M.2 2242 key NVMe for data storage.

The NRU-154PoE-FT features 2x USB 2.0 ports and supports IEEE 802.3at Type-2 PoE capability, offering 25.5W per port. In addition to the USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, the NRU-156U3-FT includes a single Gigabit Ethernet port. Both models offer display support via 1x DisplayPort, which can handle resolutions up to 3840×2160 at 60Hz. Power is supplied through a 12V DC input.

NRU-150-FT Series
(click image to enlarge)

The NRU-154PoE-FT and NRU-156U3-FT are compact and fanless, measuring 116mm x 171mm x 27mm and weighing 1.0 kg, with standard wall-mounting options. They operate reliably within a temperature range of -25°C to 60°C in 20W TDP mode. Both models comply with CE/FCC Class A standards and meet EN 55032 and EN 55035 requirements.

Further information

ICP has not disclosed the pricing for these devices. For more information, refer to their website.

 

