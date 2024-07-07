Compact Edge AI Systems with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX for Robotics Applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ICP Deutschland recently featured the NRU-150-FT series, comprising the NRU-154PoE-FT and NRU-156U3-FT models. These represent a robust line of fanless edge AI computers powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, designed specifically for demanding applications such as robotics, embedded systems, and other industrial applications.

Both models are equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX system-on-module, bundled with JetPack 5.1, and capable of delivering up to 100 TOPS AI inference performance. This SoM integrates an NVIDIA Ampere GPU and an ARM Cortex CPU, paired with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, offering substantial processing power for a wide range of AI applications.