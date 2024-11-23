Compulab’s UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU

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The UCM-iMX95, a compact System-on-Module by Compulab, is built around the NXP i.MX 95 processor, leveraging ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. Optimized for industrial applications, it delivers robust performance in graphics, image processing, and artificial intelligence workloads.

This ultra-compact System-on-Module, measuring just 28 x 40 mm, integrates up to six Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside a real-time Cortex-M7 microcontroller. It features advanced graphics and video capabilities powered by the ARM Mali GPU, supporting 4K video encoding and decoding with compatibility for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0.

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To handle artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks, the module incorporates the eIQ Neutron NPU, delivering dedicated processing power.