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Compulab’s UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU

Nov 23, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 429 views

The UCM-iMX95, a compact System-on-Module by Compulab, is built around the NXP i.MX 95 processor, leveraging ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. Optimized for industrial applications, it delivers robust performance in graphics, image processing, and artificial intelligence workloads.

This ultra-compact System-on-Module, measuring just 28 x 40 mm, integrates up to six Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside a real-time Cortex-M7 microcontroller. It features advanced graphics and video capabilities powered by the ARM Mali GPU, supporting 4K video encoding and decoding with compatibility for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0.

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To handle artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks, the module incorporates the eIQ Neutron NPU, delivering dedicated processing power.

  
i.MX95 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The UCM-iMX95 offers extensive memory and storage options, with support for up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of eMMC flash.

It is equipped with advanced I/O interfaces, including Gigabit Ethernet, 10 GbE, USB 3.0, PCIe, and up to 75 general-purpose GPIOs. Display capabilities include support for MIPI-DSI and LVDS interfaces, allowing resolutions up to 4K at 30 frames per second.

 
UCM-iMX95 SoM block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

Certified for 802.11ax Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, the module provides robust wireless communication options. It also includes five CAN buses, eight UARTs, and multiple SPI and I2C interfaces.

The UCM-iMX95 supports mainline Linux and the Yocto Project, with a comprehensive Board Support Package. Developers benefit from ready-to-run images, Linux kernel support, and U-Boot integration. Real-time operating systems are also supported, ensuring compatibility with time-sensitive applications.

 
UCM-iMX95 Evaluation Kit
(click image to enlarge)

With an operating temperature range spanning -40°C to 85°C, the UCM-iMX95 is designed for reliable performance in challenging environments. According to the product page, the module is currently in the pre-production stage, and its specifications are subject to change.

Compulab also offers a compatible evaluation kit, featuring essential components such as GbE ports, camera interfaces, NVMe storage, and a variety of wireless connectivity options.

Specifications listed for the UCM-iMX95 Evaluation Kit:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB LPDDR5 6400MT/s
    • 1x SPI Flash for boot
    • 1x M.2 M Key Connector for M.2 NVMe SSD (PCIe 2.0 x2)
    • 1x eMMC connector
    • 1x microSD Card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • MIPI-DSI (up to 1920 x 1080)
    • LVDS interface (up to 1366 x 768 p60)
    • 3.5mm Audio jack (line out & line input)
    • WM8962 audio codec
    • S/PDIF output
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI-CSI
  • Expansion:
    • 1x mini-PCIe socket w/ micro-SIM card socket (4G/LTE modem)
    • 1x M.2 key-M for NVME
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports
    • 1x Wi-Fi/BT module onboard
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up-to 16x GPIOs
    • 1x I2C, 1x SPI, 2x UART, 1x CAN
    • 2x User LEDs
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 1x Micro USB connector
  • Debug:
    • JTAG debug interface
  • Other Features:
    • RTC
  • Operating Temperatures:
    • 0° to 70° C (Commercial)
    • -20° to 70° C (Extended)
    • -40° to 85° C (Industrial)
  • Power:
    •  8V to 18V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 165 x 90 x 20mm
    • 150 gram

Further information

The product page lists the UCM-iMX95 evaluation kit starting at $345. It is also compatible with a 7″ LVDS LCD panel and an LTE CAT4 Quectel cellular modem with global band support, although detailed pricing for these optional components is not provided.

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