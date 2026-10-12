(Updated) 32-channel logic analyzer supports 1.4GS/s sampling and USB 3.2 Gen2 streaming

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Sipeed’s SLogic32U3 is a 32-channel logic analyzer designed for high-speed digital capture over USB 3.2 Gen2. The device supports configurable sample rates based on the number of active channels, direct streaming to a host system, optional analog acquisition modules, and software support across Windows, Linux, and macOS.

According to the campaign, the SLogic32U3 can sample four channels at up to 1.4GS/s, eight channels at 800MS/s, 16 channels at 400MS/s, or all 32 channels at 200MS/s. The listed maximum digital input frequency is 350MHz.

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SLogic32U3 exploded view

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Host connectivity is provided through USB 3.2 Gen2 with a 10Gbps interface. Sipeed lists a maximum streaming rate of 800MB/s, allowing captured data to be transferred directly to system memory or storage rather than being limited only by onboard acquisition memory.

The device also includes a 2Gbit DDR3 elastic buffer used for temporary data storage during streaming. Sipeed illustrates longer captures as being limited primarily by available host RAM or SSD capacity when operating in streaming mode.



SLogic32U3 internal view

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The 32 digital inputs are divided into four groups of eight channels. Each group connects through a Mini-HDMI interface to shielded probe cables. According to Sipeed, the probe assemblies include front-end analog circuitry near the probe tip to improve signal integrity at higher sample rates.

Digital inputs support a 0V to 10V range, with the logic threshold adjustable between 0V and 6V. Campaign material also shows a probe frequency-response measurement with an approximate -3dB point near 500MHz, while the analyzer itself is listed with a maximum digital input frequency of 350MHz.



SLogic32U3 sampling rates and supported signal classes

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Analog acquisition is available through optional plug-in ADC modules. Each module provides four analog channels with 100MS/s sampling, 8-bit resolution, 10MHz analog bandwidth, selectable ±15V or ±7.5V input ranges, and switchable AC or DC coupling.

The campaign lists the ADC modules at $9 each. Sipeed presents them as an optional addition for users who need to view analog behavior alongside digital signals without integrating analog channels into the main analyzer.



SLogic32U3 host streaming and capture depth

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On the software side, Sipeed lists support for PulseView, ngscopeclient, a browser-based web application, and other Sigrok-compatible tools. Through the Sigrok ecosystem, the analyzer is advertised with access to more than 150 protocol decoders, including SPI, I2C, UART, JTAG, SWD, CAN, USB, SDIO, and HDMI-CEC.



SLogic32U3 application demo

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The company also lists MCP-based integration for compatible AI agents and development environments. According to the campaign, the interface can be used to initiate captures, invoke protocol decoding, and inspect captured data programmatically.

Sipeed suggests this could also be used for automated regression testing and hardware-in-the-loop workflows.



SLogic32U3 dimensions

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Update (10/11/2026): Sipeed has confirmed that the SLogic32U3 Kickstarter campaign is now live. The company also clarified that the device includes a 2Gbit DDR3 elastic buffer rather than the previously reported 4Gbit capacity.

Sipeed also clarified that browser-based access is supported through Chromium-based browsers on desktop and Android devices. The company also provides an official Wiki with hardware specifications and software instructions, alongside GitHub repositories containing host applications, web application code, and libsigrok development resources.

Specifications listed for the SLogic32U3 include:

Digital Channels: 32 channels 4 channels at up to 1.4GS/s 8 channels at up to 800MS/s 16 channels at up to 400MS/s 32 channels at up to 200MS/s

Digital Input: Up to 350MHz input frequency 0–10V input range Adjustable 0–6V logic threshold

USB: USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps interface Up to 800MB/s streaming

Buffer: 2Gbit DDR3 elastic buffer

Probe Interface: 4x Mini-HDMI Shielded coaxial probe cables

Optional ADC Module: 4 channels 100MS/s 8-bit resolution 10MHz bandwidth ±15V / ±7.5V input ranges AC/DC coupling

Mechanical: 59 × 51 × 13mm Aluminum enclosure



Further Information

The SLogic32U3 is currently available through Kickstarter, with a single-unit pledge tier listed at HK$1,169 (~US$149). According to Sipeed, the lower-priced early-bird tiers have already sold out.

The company previously listed a planned retail price of $179, while optional four-channel ADC modules are priced at $9 each.