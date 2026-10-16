Barebones Mini PC from Shuttle Houses Intel N150 and Supports Three Storage Drives

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The XPC nano NC50N by Shuttle is an upcoming barebone mini PC based on Intel’s N150 processor. The system supports up to 16GB of DDR5 memory, dual M.2 NVMe SSDs, and 2.5GbE networking, targeting digital signage, point-of-sale terminals, office environments, and multimedia applications.

The NC50N uses Intel’s Twin Lake N150 processor, manufactured using the Intel 7 process with a 6W thermal design power. The system also includes an internal temperature-controlled cooling fan.

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Intel N150 – 4-core/4-thread architecture, up to 3.6GHz, 6MB cache, 6W TDP, and Intel Graphics with 24 execution units at up to 1GHz.



XPC nano NC50N internal layout (top view)

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The integrated graphics support two independent 4K displays at 60Hz through HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. Memory expansion is provided through a single DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM slot supporting up to 16GB.



XPC nano NC50N internal layout (bottom view)

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Storage options include two M.2-2280 slots supporting NVMe SSDs over PCIe Gen3 x2 interfaces. Both slots support NVMe storage exclusively, without SATA compatibility. The chassis also accommodates one 2.5-inch SATA HDD or SSD with a maximum thickness of 15mm, providing three internal storage positions.



XPC nano NC50N front panel

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For networking, the NC50N integrates an Intel i226-LM Ethernet controller supporting speeds up to 2.5Gbps, Wake-on-LAN, and PXE network boot. Wireless connectivity can be added through an M.2-2230 E-Key slot, with two internal antennas preinstalled. Shuttle also offers the optional WLN-M12 wireless module supporting Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.



XPC nano NC50N side view

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External connectivity includes seven USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports operating at up to 5Gbps. The front panel provides two USB Type-A ports, one USB-C port, and separate 3.5mm microphone and headphone connectors. The rear panel houses four additional USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4a, a 2.5GbE RJ45 connector, and a 19V DC power input.



XPC nano NC50N back panel

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Additional features include firmware TPM 2.0, a hardware watchdog, RTC-based power scheduling, and an Always-On jumper that enables automatic startup when power is applied. The system is compatible with 64-bit Linux and Windows 11.

Specifications listed for the Shuttle XPC nano NC50N include:

Memory: 1x DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM slot, up to 16GB

Storage: 2x M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 3 x2, NVMe) 1x 2.5-inch SATA III HDD/SSD bay

Expansion: 1x M.2 2230 E-Key (PCIe Gen 3 x1, USB 2.0, CNVi) Optional Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2 module (WLN-M12)

Display: 1x HDMI 2.0b 1x DisplayPort 1.4a

Networking: 1x 2.5GbE LAN (Intel i226-LM)

Audio: 1x 3.5mm headphone output 1x 3.5mm microphone input

USB: 6x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps) 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (5Gbps)

Other: Firmware TPM 2.0, watchdog Wake-on-LAN, PXE boot RTC power scheduling Always-On jumper

Power: 19V DC input External 65W power adapter

Operating temperature: 0°C to 40°C

Mechanical: 142 × 142 × 42mm 0.4kg Active cooling VESA mounting (75 × 75mm / 100 × 100mm) Optional vertical stand



Further Information

The Shuttle XPC nano NC50N is listed as coming soon as a barebone system without memory, storage, or an operating system.