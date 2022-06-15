BeagleBone AI-64 comes with TDA4VM SoC from Texas Instruments

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The BeagleBoard community released a new BeagleBone board yesterday. The new model is called the BeagleBone AI-64 which builds on the BeagleBone AI SBC released a few years ago. The new Single Board Computer is equipped with the TDA4VM System on Chip (SoC) produced by Texas Instruments.

The SoC implemented for the BeagleBone AI-64 consist of two ARM Cortex-A72, six ARM Cortex-R5, a PowerVR Rogue 3D GPU, 4GB LPDDR4, 16GB of eMMC storage, one MicroSD card socket, one GbE LAN port, and many other peripherals.

