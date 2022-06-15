All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
BeagleBone AI-64 comes with TDA4VM SoC from Texas Instruments

Jun 14, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 469 views

The BeagleBoard community released a new BeagleBone board yesterday. The new model is called the BeagleBone AI-64 which builds on the BeagleBone AI SBC released a few years ago. The new Single Board Computer is equipped with the TDA4VM System on Chip (SoC) produced by Texas Instruments.

The SoC implemented for the BeagleBone AI-64 consist of two ARM Cortex-A72, six ARM Cortex-R5, a PowerVR Rogue 3D GPU, 4GB LPDDR4, 16GB of eMMC storage, one MicroSD card socket, one GbE LAN port, and many other peripherals.

TDA4VM block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Beagleboard.org provided a comprehensible table that summarizes the differences between the BeagleBone AI-64, BeagleBone AI and the BeagleBone Black.



BeagleBone SBCs comparison
(click image to enlarge)

The main differences between the BB AI-64 besides the TDA4VM SoC are the dual MIPI CSI for cameras, the miniDP for display, the M.2 E-Key with PCIe, USB, SDIO and the upgraded 4GB RAM.

 
BeagleBone AI-64 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

As the other models this new SBC also has 72 digital pins and the device can still boot from eMMC or the microSD card.

There is already a GitHub for the BeagleBone AI-64 that includes schematics and other documentation. Refer to this link for more info.

Some of the specifications listed for the BeagleBone AI-64 include:

  • Processor System:
    • TI’s Jacinto TDAVM with 2x Cortex-A72 (up to 2GHz)
    • 6x Arm Cortex-R5F MCUs (up to 1.0 GHz)
    • C7x floating point, vector DSP, 80 GFLOPS, 256 GOPS (up to 1.0 GHz)
    • PowerVR Rogue 8XE GE8430 3D GPU
  • Memory/Storage
    • 4GB LPDDR4
    • 16GB eMMC Kingston EMMC16G-TB29-PZ90
    • 1x microSD socket
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x miniDP 
    • audio via miniDP (stereo)
  • Networking:
    • 1x GbE LAN RJ45 ports 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-C Host/Client Port (5Gbps)
    • 2x USB 3.0 Type-A Host Ports
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x UART
    • 16-bit LCD interface
    • 2x I2C
    • 2x SPI
    • 8x PWM
    • 4x Timer
    • A/D (3.3V)
  • Power:
    • USB C or DC Jack (5V, >3A)
  • Dimensions:
    • 4″ x 3.1″

 Further information

Beagleboard.org has listed Digi-Key, OKDO and Element14 as the main suppliers. They seem to be out of stock on Digi-Key. Element14 has the boards available for ~$244. OKDO has them listed for ~$189, but it seems they are already sold out. The TDA4VM SoCs also seem to be sold out on TI’s product page.

 

