AAEON presents new COM Express modules at Embedded World 2022

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

AAEON has announced a few new products ahead of Embedded World 2022. The NanoCOM-TGU and COM-ICDB7 are COM Express modules that feature Intel’s Tiger Lake UP3 SoC processor and Intel’s SoC Xeon D LCC processor respectively.

AAEON’s NanoCOM-TGU COM Express module offers support for the following 11th Gen processors from Intel:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

