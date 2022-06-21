AAEON presents new COM Express modules at Embedded World 2022

AAEON presents new COM Express modules at Embedded World 2022Jun 20, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 144 views
AAEON has announced a few new products ahead of Embedded World 2022. The NanoCOM-TGU and COM-ICDB7 are COM Express modules that feature Intel’s Tiger Lake UP3 SoC processor and Intel’s SoC Xeon D LCC processor respectively.
AAEON’s NanoCOM-TGU COM Express module offers support for the following 11th Gen processors from Intel:
- Core i7-1187G7E — four-core with 1.20GHz (12W) up to 4.80GHz Turbo; Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.35 GHz
- Core i7-1185GRE — four-core with 1.20GHz (12W) up to 4.80GHz Turbo; Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.35 GHz
- Core i5-1145G7E — four-core with 1.10GHz (12W) up to 4.10GHz Turbo; Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.30 GHz
- Core i3-1115G4E — two-core with 1.70GHz (12W) up to 3.90GHz Turbo; Intel UHD Graphics with 1.25 GHz