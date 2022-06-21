All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AAEON presents new COM Express modules at Embedded World 2022

Jun 20, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 144 views

AAEON has announced a few new products ahead of Embedded World 2022. The NanoCOM-TGU and COM-ICDB7 are COM Express modules that feature Intel’s Tiger Lake UP3 SoC processor and Intel’s SoC Xeon D LCC processor respectively.

AAEON’s NanoCOM-TGU COM Express module offers support for the following 11th Gen processors from Intel:

  • Core i7-1187G7E — four-core with 1.20GHz (12W) up to 4.80GHz Turbo; Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.35 GHz
  • Core i7-1185GRE — four-core with 1.20GHz (12W) up to 4.80GHz Turbo; Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.35 GHz
  • Core i5-1145G7E — four-core with 1.10GHz (12W) up to 4.10GHz Turbo; Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.30 GHz
  • Core i3-1115G4E — two-core with 1.70GHz (12W) up to 3.90GHz Turbo; Intel UHD Graphics with 1.25 GHz



NanoCOM-TGU front (left) and back (right)
As in the images above, the NanoCOM-TGU comes in a small COM Type 10 form factor (84 x 55 mm). The device offers up to 16GB of onboard LDPPD4x memory, NVMe storage up to 128GB and support for SATA III drives.

Other features include support for 2.5Gbps Ethernet, fTPM, 4K displays (via DDI & eDP), two 3.2 USB ports and up to eight USB 2.0 ports.

NanoCOM-TGU block diagram
Similarly, the COM-ICDB7 is available in a COM Express Type 7 form factor and it features Intel’s XEON-D series processor:

  • Core i7-D-1746TER — ten-core with 2.00GHz (max TDP 75W) and up to 3.10GHz Turbo; Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.35 GHz

COM-ICDB7 front (top) and back (bottom)
This COM Express module provides SO-DIMM DDR4 support up to 128GB, dual SATA 3.0, four GbE, one Gigabit ethernet and four USB3.2/2.0 ports. Unlike the NanoCOM-TGU, the COM-ICDB7 does not offer support for display interfaces. 

COM-ICDB7 block diagram
Specifications listed for the IB956 single board computer include:

  • Processor System:
    • 11th Generation Intel Core Processor Family
  • Chipset:
    • 11th Generation Intel Core SoC
  • Memory/Storage:
    • LPDDR4x 4266 (up to 16GB)
    • 2x SATA 3.0
    • 1x onboard PCIe NVMe SSD (up to 256GB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen Intel Processors
    • 1x eDP (4096 x [email protected])
    • 1x DDI
    • High Definition Audio Interface
  • Expansion:
    • 4x PCIe [x1]
    • 1x LPC 
    • 1x SMBUS
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Intel I225-LM Gigabit Ethernet 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB3.2 Gen 2
    • 8x USB2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x 2-Wire UART
    • I2C
  • Other Features:
    • fTPM
    • 255 Levels Watchdog
  • Power:
    • 12V @2.75A (AT/ATX)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C (standard)
    • -40°C ~ 85°C (optional)
  • Dimensions:
    • 84 x 55 mm (COM Express Type 10)
  • Certification:
    • FCC/CE

 

Specifications listed for the COM-ICDB7 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Intel XEON-D (D-1746TER), LCC with 10c/20t, CPU TDP up to 75W
  • Chipset:
    • SoC
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4x DDR4 Sockets, ECC supported (up to 128GB)
    • 1x PCIe [x16], 1x PCIe [x8], 8x PCIe [x1]
  • Connectivity:
    • GbE – Intel I210 GbE
    • 10GbE – via carrier board 10GbE Phy
  • USB:
    • 4x USB3.2/USB2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x 2-Wire UART
    • I2C
    • SMBus
    • NCSI
  • Other Features:
    • 255 Levels Watchdog
  • Power:
    • 12V DC input
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C 
  • Dimensions:
    • 125 x 95mm (COM Express Type 7)
  • Certification:
    • FCC/CE

 

 Further information

There is no info about pricing for any of these two boards. For additional information refer to AAEON’s product page. According to the company, they will present several new products including a COM-HPC module that integrates Intel’s 12th Gen processor (formerly Alder Lake S) during Embedded World 2022 which will happen from June 21 to June 23 in Nuremberg, Germany.

 

