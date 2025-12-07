Palm-sized Mini PC NAS offers four M.2 bays and dual 2.5GbE ports

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Youyeetoo has introduced the NestDisk, a compact mini-PC NAS built around Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture. The system integrates four M.2 NVMe slots in a chassis similar to an external drive enclosure, targeting home lab, soft routing, and media server deployments.

The device is powered by the Intel Processor N150, a quad-core CPU within the Alder Lake-N family. The processor reaches a boost frequency of up to 3.6 GHz and is paired with onboard LPDDR5 memory, with 12GB included in the standard configuration and support for up to 16GB.

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N150 — 4C/4T (up to 3.60 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 6W TDP



NestDisk Mini PC Peripherals

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Measuring 146 × 97.5 × 32 mm, the NestDisk focuses on storage density within a small footprint. The internal layout includes four M.2 2280 NVMe slots operating over PCIe 3.0 interfaces for storage expansion, complemented by a 64GB eMMC module used as the system disk.

Cooling is handled by a 30mm fan and internal SSD heatsinks to maintain performance under sustained loads.



NestDisk four-slot NVMe expansion bay

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Networking and peripheral connectivity include dual 2.5GbE ports based on Intel i226-V controllers, making the system viable for gateway and firewall applications. Wireless support includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Display options consist of two HDMI 2.0 ports and a full-function USB Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery. Additional interfaces include three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 3.5mm CTIA audio jack.



NestDisk Mini PC Other Features

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The NestDisk product page notes that it can operate as a soft router when running systems such as OpenWRT or iStoreOS, enabling bandwidth controls, VPN access, and basic network filtering. OMV provides scheduled backup tooling and supports multiple RAID levels for users seeking redundancy or improved storage performance.

It also supports private cloud platforms such as Nextcloud and ownCloud for remote access and file synchronization. Virtual machines and containerized workloads can be deployed using KVM and Docker through OMV.



NestDisk Mini PC

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The international version ships with OpenMediaVault pre-installed, offering standard NAS features including file sharing, backup automation, and plugin-based services. The hardware additionally supports Windows 11, Ubuntu, and fnOS, allowing the system to be configured as a general-purpose desktop or lightweight server.

Further Information

The Youyeetoo NestDisk Mini PC NAS is currently available, with the base configuration priced at approximately $198.06, including 12GB LPDDR5 and 64GB eMMC.