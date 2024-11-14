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System76 Meerkat MiniPC with 13th Gen Intel Processors and M.2 2280 Slot

Nov 14, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 372 views

The Meerkat mini-desktop is a compact, versatile solution for professional and personal use, supporting multitasking on up to four displays with seamless media, email, and web browsing on Pop!_OS or Ubuntu.

Powered by Intel’s 13th-gen Core processors, the Meerkat offers options from i3 to i7, with Intel UHD or Iris Xe graphics and supports up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz for multitasking.

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  • i3-1315U — 6C/8T (2P+ 4E), (3.30GHz – 4.50GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 64 EU
  • i5-1340P — 12C/16T (4P+ 8E), (3.40GHz – 4.60GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 28W TDP, Turbo: 64W TDP); Intel Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz), 80 EU
  • i7-1360P — 12C/16T (4P+ 8E), (3.70GHz – 5.00GHz); 18 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 28W TDP, Turbo: 64W TDP); Intel Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz), 96 EU

Meerkat internal components
(click image to enlarge)

This mini-PC comes in two configurations: a short model, which omits the 2.5″ drive bay to maximize space, and a tall model, which includes the additional bay and offers up to 20TB of storage in just half an inch of extra height. Both models share the same footprint, maintaining a compact 4.5″ width and depth.

The short Meerkat configuration offers up to 12TB with an M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe slot and an M.2 PCIe Gen3 SATA slot. The tall model expands storage capacity to 20TB, adding a 2.5″ drive to the two M.2 slots.

Meerkat short & tall models
(click image to enlarge)

The Meerkat is equipped with three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 and two USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C), ensuring fast data transfer and broad compatibility with external devices. Dual HDMI 2.1 and dual DisplayPort connections via USB Type-C enable connections to up to four displays.

Meerkat meer8
(click image to enlarge)

For networking, the Meerkat includes 2.5 GbE Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth, with an optional I/O add-on (tall m0del only) for additional 2.5G Ethernet support. The Meerkat is also VESA-compatible, allowing it to be mounted on monitors for a clutter-free setup.

Further information

The Meerkat’s short and tall versions share the same starting price of $549.00, which includes the i3-1315U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 250GB PCIe4 M.2 SSD, Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS, and a one-year limited warranty covering parts and labor.

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