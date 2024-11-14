System76 Meerkat MiniPC with 13th Gen Intel Processors and M.2 2280 Slot

System76 Meerkat MiniPC with 13th Gen Intel Processors and M.2 2280 SlotNov 14, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 372 views
The Meerkat mini-desktop is a compact, versatile solution for professional and personal use, supporting multitasking on up to four displays with seamless media, email, and web browsing on Pop!_OS or Ubuntu.
Powered by Intel’s 13th-gen Core processors, the Meerkat offers options from i3 to i7, with Intel UHD or Iris Xe graphics and supports up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz for multitasking.
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- i3-1315U — 6C/8T (2P+ 4E), (3.30GHz – 4.50GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 64 EU
- i5-1340P — 12C/16T (4P+ 8E), (3.40GHz – 4.60GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 28W TDP, Turbo: 64W TDP); Intel Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz), 80 EU
- i7-1360P — 12C/16T (4P+ 8E), (3.70GHz – 5.00GHz); 18 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 28W TDP, Turbo: 64W TDP); Intel Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz), 96 EU