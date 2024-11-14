System76 Meerkat MiniPC with 13th Gen Intel Processors and M.2 2280 Slot

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The Meerkat mini-desktop is a compact, versatile solution for professional and personal use, supporting multitasking on up to four displays with seamless media, email, and web browsing on Pop!_OS or Ubuntu.

Powered by Intel’s 13th-gen Core processors, the Meerkat offers options from i3 to i7, with Intel UHD or Iris Xe graphics and supports up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz for multitasking.

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