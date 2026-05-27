Modos Flow is a paper-like 13.3-inch monitor with 60 Hz refresh and touch support

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Modos has launched the Crowd Supply campaign for the Flow, a 13.3-inch e-paper monitor designed for reading, writing, browsing, and other document-focused workflows. The display uses E Ink technology and is offered in monochrome and color variants, with touch support, USB Type-C connectivity, and an open-hardware design.

The display features a 13.3-inch panel with a resolution of 3200 × 2400 and a pixel density of 300 PPI. According to the published specifications, the monitor supports refresh rates up to 60 Hz together with sub-100 ms latency, targeting more interactive workflows than conventional e-paper displays.

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Modos Flow display modes

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The monitor connects over USB Type-C using DisplayPort Alt Mode and supports Linux, macOS, and Windows systems. Touch functionality is included as standard, while the color variant adds stylus support, an amber-tinted frontlight, and support for up to 4,096 colors together with 16 grayscale levels.



E-paper dev kits comparison table

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Flow implements multiple display modes intended for different workloads. Reading mode prioritizes image clarity and stability, Writing mode minimizes latency, while Browsing and Watching modes balance update speed and image quality. Physical buttons allow switching between modes, and the company also provides an API that enables display modes to be assigned to keyboard shortcuts.

Unlike many e-paper displays that refresh the entire screen, Modos states that Flow can update only modified regions of the display such as cursors or text areas. This regional refresh approach is intended to improve responsiveness during typing, scrolling, and navigation.



E-paper monitors comparison table

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Modos states that source files, schematics, firmware releases, documentation, and issue tracking will be publicly available. The company also notes that lessons from its earlier Paper Dev Kit campaign informed the manufacturing and validation process for Flow.



Modos Flow

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Flow follows Modos’ earlier Paper Monitor and Paper Dev Kit announced last year, which introduced the company’s FPGA-based high-refresh e-paper platform aimed at developers and custom integrations.

Further Information

The Crowd Supply campaign is now live with pricing starting at $619 for the monochrome model and $719 for the color version. The color model includes stylus support, frontlight functionality, and a folding cover that doubles as a stand, while shipments are currently estimated for December 2026.