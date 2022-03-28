Zynq UltraScale+ gets the SiP treatment with tiny OSDZU3 module

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Octavo Systems’ 40 x 20.5mm “OSDZU3” SiP module runs Linux on the FPGA-equipped, quad -A53 Zynq UltraScale ZU3 MPSoC with 2GB LPDDR4. An “OSDZU3-REF” carrier adds GbE, DP, SATA, USB, and PMODs.



Octavo Systems has brought its System-in-Package expertise to its most challenging SoC yet, the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale MPSoC. The 40 x 20.5mm OSDZU3 is about 60 percent smaller than “an equivalent system design with discrete components,” says Octavo. Previous Octavo SiPs have included the TI AM3358 based, 27 x 27mm OSD3358 used on the BeagleBone Black Wireless and the STM32MP1 powered, 18 x 18mm OSD32MP15x.







OSDZU3 (left) and OSDZU3-REF

SiPs bridge the gap between SoCs and compute modules. They are claimed to simplify PCB layout and reduce the number of components required by an SBC design, thereby reducing risks and accelerating the development of custom embedded platforms.

SiPs are also quite small compared to standard compute modules. The BGA-packaged OSDZU3 is by far the most compact of the many UltraScale+ based modules we have seen, which tend to be a bit larger than Xilinx’s 77 x 60mm Kria K26 SOM. The smallest we have covered is MYIR’s 60 x 52mm MYC-CZU3EG, which uses the same mid-range XCZU3EG-1 UltraScale+ model.

With Zynq processors, the different SKUs are based on their relative FPGA firepower. All the UltraScale+ MPSoC SKUs combine FPGA fabric with 4x 1.2GHz Cortex-A53 cores running Linux plus dual 600MHz Cortex-R5 MCUs. The ZU3 provides FPGA programmable logic including 154K system logic cells, 141K Flip-Flops, 71K CLB LUTs, and 260 DSP slices.

The OSDZU3 is loaded with 2GB LPDDR4, along with an EEPROM, QSPI flash, 2x MEMS oscillators, 2x LDO, and over 100 passives. Dual Infineon IRPS5401 PMICs allow developers to “leverage all the power modes the ZU3 supports,” says Octavo. The module has a 4.5-5.5V input and power output support.







OSDZU3 detail view and block diagram

The 1mm pitch, 600-pin ball map provides access to every I/O on the ZU3 “in just 2 PCB layers using low-cost design rules,” says Octavo. Interfaces include PCIe Gen2, SATA 3.1, DisplayPort, GbE, and USB 3.0 and 2.0. You also get SD/SDIO, UART, CAN 2.0B, I2C, SPI, 78x MIO, 96HD I/Os, and 156 HP I/Os.

The OSDZU3-REF development kit is based on Avnet’s UltraZed PCIe Carrier Card. This differs from other UltraZed designs such as the carrier used in Avnet’s UltraZed-EG Starter Kit. The carrier provides GbE, USB 3.0, USB Type-C, micro-USB serial debug, and a DisplayPort.







OSDZU3-REF and block diagram

Storage is enabled via microSD and eMMC slots, as well as a SATA connector. The OSDZU3-REF supplies an LVDS connector with touchscreen support plus a PS PMOD and 2x PL PMOD connectors. There are also 8x PL headers, JTAG, and more, as shown in the block diagram.

The OSDZU3 is compatible with AMD-Xilinx development tools including Xilinx Vivado Design Suite and the Xilinx Vitis unified software platform. Octavo Systems collaborated with DesignLinx, an AMD-Xilinx Premier Design Service Partner, to customize the PetaLinux stack “to ensure the SiP integrates into the standard AMD-Xilinx tool flow,” says Octavo.

“System-level solutions are increasingly important to our customers, as they seek to deploy cutting-edge embedded computing and machine learning capabilities within increasingly compressed development timeframes,” stated Hanneke Krekels, VP of Core Vertical Markets, Adaptive & Embedded Computing Group, AMD. “In-line with these objectives, we have worked closely with Octavo Systems to bring the first System-in-Package solution based on the powerful Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC.”



Further information

Samples of the OSDZU3 are available through a Beta program that includes access to schematics and other open hardware files. The OSDZU3-REF will be available in Q3 2022, with full production of the OSDZU3 expected by the end of the year. Pricing was unavailable. More information may be found in Octavo Systems’ announcement and OSDZU3 and OSDZU3-REF product pages.

