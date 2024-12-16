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QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board Now Available at $199.99

Dec 15, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 279 views

The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options.

Initially introduced in 2022, the board is equipped with an octa-core CPU comprising four ARM Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.4 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz. It also integrates a Mali G610MC4 GPU with four Valhalla cores and a neural network acceleration engine delivering up to 6 TOPS.

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The QuartzPro64 includes 16 GB of LPDDR4X system memory from SK Hynix and 64 GB of soldered eMMC storage by Foresee. Additional storage expansion is possible through a microSD card slot.

RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity features include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, one directly from the SoC and another via PCIe, as well as a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module based on the AMPAK Tech AP6275PR3 chipset. USB connectivity is supported through one USB-C port with video alt-mode, one USB-C debug UART, one USB 3.0 port, and two USB 2.0 ports.

Display capabilities include two digital video output ports, one HDMI input, and two HDMI outputs. The board also supports MIPI interfaces with multiple DPHY and CSI lanes, suitable for camera and other peripheral integrations.

QuartzPro64 bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

For hardware expansion, the QuartzPro64 provides a PCIe 3.0 slot and two SATA ports. GPIO buses support I²C, SPI, and UART for additional connectivity. Other features include a PWM fan header, onboard microphone, and a 3.5 mm audio jack with microphone input.

The board supports efficient power and thermal management with a DC 12V input, RTC battery socket, and dual cooler mounts compatible with standard heatsinks.

QuartzPro64 top view
(click image to enlarge)

Regarding Linux support, the QuartzPro64 documentation indicates upstream kernel support for audio, CRU, MMC, GPIO, and SATA. Other peripherals, such as video input and output, require additional porting.

Further information

The original price of the QuartzPro64 was $349.99. Currently, it is available for $199.99 due to a subsidy from the Pine Store. However, it has been noted that once the existing stock is sold out, the board will not be restocked.

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2 responses to “QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board Now Available at $199.99”

  1. vincele says:
    Dec. 16, 2024 at 2:14 pm

    Yeah, it will become a collector item (or so I hope). The SATA ports are useless if you don’t have soldering skills though as the Molex connector is unpopulated.

    Reply
  2. vincele says:
    Dec. 16, 2024 at 2:17 pm

    More detailed informations here:
    https://wiki.pine64.org/wiki/QuartzPro64_Development

    Reply

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