QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board Now Available at $199.99

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The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options.

Initially introduced in 2022, the board is equipped with an octa-core CPU comprising four ARM Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.4 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz. It also integrates a Mali G610MC4 GPU with four Valhalla cores and a neural network acceleration engine delivering up to 6 TOPS.

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The QuartzPro64 includes 16 GB of LPDDR4X system memory from SK Hynix and 64 GB of soldered eMMC storage by Foresee. Additional storage expansion is possible through a microSD card slot.