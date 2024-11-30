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OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125

Nov 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 893 views

The OrangePi 5 Ultra is a credit card-sized single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor. Key features of this device include an M.2 Key slot supporting NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.

Similar to the Orange Pi Plus launched last year, this SBC incorporates the RK3588 SoC, which integrates an 8-core 64-bit architecture with an 8nm low-power process.

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  • RK3588 — 4x Cortex A76 cores (up to 2.4GHz); 4x Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G610 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU

RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The board features an ARM Mali-G610 GPU, supporting graphics APIs such as OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.2, and Vulkan 1.2. The SoC also includes an embedded NPU capable of hybrid arithmetic (INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16), delivering up to 6TOPS. This configuration is targeted at edge computing and artificial intelligence applications.

OrangePi 5 Ultra bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The OrangePi 5 Ultra supports 4GB, 8GB, or optionally 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, ensuring high data rates and reduced power consumption. Storage options include eMMC sockets supporting up to 256GB, a microSD card slot, and an M.2 M-Key slot (PCIe 3.0 4-Lane) for NVMe SSDs.

OrangePi 5 Ultra pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity is one of the highlights, with a PCIe 2.5G LAN port for high-speed networking and onboard module (AP6611) for Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3. Expansion interfaces include HDMI 2.1 output (up to 8K@60FPS), HDMI 2.0 input (4K@60FPS), dual MIPI CSI camera interfaces, and four USB ports (two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0). The 40-pin GPIO header supports a range of peripherals, including UART, I2C, SPI, and CAN.

OrangePi 5 Ultra top view
(click image to enlarge)

OrangePi indicates that the board will support a range of operating systems, including Orange Pi OS, Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12.

Specifications listed for the OrangePi 5 Ultra:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR5
    • eMMC flash socket
    • MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1 out
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 in
    • 1x MIPI DSI TX 4-Lane
    • 3.5mm Audio jack
    • 1x Mic in
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI 4-Lane
    • 1x MIPI D-PHY RX 4-Lane
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 M-Key slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.5GbE RJ45 port
    • Wi-Fi 6E+BT 5.3/BLE
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1z USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button, 1x MaskROM key
    • Fan connector
    • RTC
  • Power:
    • 5V/5A DC (via USB type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 89 x 57 x 1.6mm
    • 60.5g

Further information

The OrangePi 5 Ultra product page provides links to AliExpress for purchasing the 16GB RAM configuration priced at $125.00, while an Amazon link is not yet available as of the publication date.

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One response to “OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125”

  1. Giorgio Mendoza says:
    Nov. 29, 2024 at 8:32 pm

    Looks like this board is very similar to the OrangePi 5 Max SBC covered in July (https://linuxgizmos.com/orangepi-5-max-sbc-with-m-2-key-slot-and-2-5gbe-lan-port/), but the main difference is that the OrangePi 5 Ultra has one HDMI 2.1 out and one HDMI 2.0 in, while the OrangePi 5 Max features two HDMI 2.1 @8k@60FPS.

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