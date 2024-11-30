OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125

OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125Nov 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 893 views
The OrangePi 5 Ultra is a credit card-sized single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor. Key features of this device include an M.2 Key slot supporting NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.
Similar to the Orange Pi Plus launched last year, this SBC incorporates the RK3588 SoC, which integrates an 8-core 64-bit architecture with an 8nm low-power process.
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- RK3588 — 4x Cortex A76 cores (up to 2.4GHz); 4x Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G610 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU