OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The OrangePi 5 Ultra is a credit card-sized single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor. Key features of this device include an M.2 Key slot supporting NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.

Similar to the Orange Pi Plus launched last year, this SBC incorporates the RK3588 SoC, which integrates an 8-core 64-bit architecture with an 8nm low-power process.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

