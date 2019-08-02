Ubuntu-powered AI computers tap Jetson TX2 and Nano modules

Advantech’s MIC-720AI and MIC-710IVA edge-AI computers run Ubuntu on Nvidia Jetson TX2 and Nano modules, respectively. The compact, rugged MIC-720AI has a single PoE port while the MIC-710IVA NVR system has 8x PoE ports.



At the 2019 Nvidia GPU Technology Conference in late May, Advantech previewed three Nvidia Jetson-based, “MIC” branded edge AI solutions for smart city, transportation, and manufacturing applications. More recently, product pages have appeared for two of these Linux-driven computers: the Jetson TX2 powered MIC-720AI and the Jetson Nano based MIC-710IVA AI Network Video Recorder. The promised MIC-730AI has yet to be documented, but we have an image — it’s in the middle of the group shot below.







Nvidia’s new, 70 x 45mm Jetson Nano module has 4x 1.43GHz Cortex-A57 cores with CPU performance that falls in between the Jetson TX1 and TX2. Its 128-core Maxwell GPU is less powerful than the graphics on the TX1 — and far less than the TX2 — but it still offers CUDA-X AI and [email protected] support. The module integrates 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC 5.1 and can run on as little as 5 Watts.

The older, 87 x 50mm Jetson TX2, meanwhile falls between the TX1 and the much more powerful Jetson AGX Xavier. Unlike the Nano and TX1, the hexa-core TX2 adds two higher end “Denver 2” CPU cores to the quad -A57 block, and it has a more powerful 256-core Pascal GPU. It ships with more memory than either — 8GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC — and offers an optional WiFi/Bluetooth module, which appears to be included on the MIC-720AI.

The MIC-720AI is shipping now for $1,930, and the MIC-710IVA is “preliminary.” They both ship with an Ubuntu 16.04 BSP, and the MIC-720AI product page also mentions the inclusion of Nvidia’s JetPack 3.3 for tapping the Jetson modules’ GPU-powered CUDA-X AI algorithms. JetPack, which enables AI inference edge and deep learning applications, may well be included with the MIC-710IVA as well.



The Jetson TX2-powered MIC-720AI is designed for “a wide range of intelligent city applications — especially traffic monitoring that relies on the collection of data that describes the usage level and performance of road-side systems,” says Advantech. In addition, the computer “meets deep learning computing requirements at the roadside and metadata is packaged and transmitted to the traffic center control room for further instruction.”







The compact (147 x 118 x 52mm) MIC-720AI taps the Jetson TX2’s 8GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC flash, as well as its onboard WiFi/Bluetooth module, which is supported with an optional antenna kit. The system is limited to a single 802.3af-compliant PoE port with 15.4W power using a Microsemi PD69101ILQ-TR chip. However, you can also drive cameras from the 2x USB 3.0 ports.The MIC-720AI is further equipped with an mSATA slot for storage and a micro-USB OTG port with a mode switch. You also get a GbE port, 8-bit DIO, a USB 2.0 header, and an HDMI port with 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz support.

The desktop and wall-mountable, 1.2 kg computer has a wide-range 19-24V (3A~2A) DC input. The system can operate at -10 to 60°C with 0.7 m/s airflow and offers vibration (3 Grms @ 5 ~ 500 Hz, random, 1 hr/axis) and humidity (95% @ 40°C non-condensing) resistance. Accessories include a DIN-rail kit, a heatspreader, cables, and more.



The 330 x 300 x 57mm MIC-710IVA is an NVR computer with 8x 10/100 Ethernet Power-over-Ethernet ports compliant with 802.3af. With the help of its Microsemi PD69104B1ILQ controller and Realtek RTL8316SI LAN switch, the ports are designed to drive H.264/H.265 cameras with 15.4W output. LEDs display the status of each port.







In addition to the Jetson Nano’s 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC 5.1, the system provides 2x 3.5-inch SATA bays for HDDs. An HDMI port supports 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz video and there’s an Intel i211AT-based Gigabit Ethernet port.The MIC-710IVA is further equipped with USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and RS-485 ports along with an internal USB 2.0 header and 8-bit DIO. The NVR computer runs on an AC100-240V 150W ATX power supply with a power switch and offers 0 to 40°C with 0.7 m/s airflow. The system also provides vibration (0.25 Grms @ 5 ~ 500 Hz, random, 1 hr/axis) and humidity (95% @ 40°C non-condensing) resistance.



Further information

The MIC-720AI is available now starting at $1,930. More information may be found in the MIC-720AI announcement, as well as on the product page and shopping page.

The MIC-710IVA network video recorder and upcoming MIC-730AI system will ship later this year with pricing undisclosed. More on the MIC-710IVA may be found on the MIC-710IVA product page.