Radxa C200 Orin Developer Kit Features Jetson Orin NX and PCIe 4.0 Expansion

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Radxa has introduced the C200 Orin Developer Kit, a compact carrier board built around NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin NX 8GB module. The design targets robotics, automation, and edge computing systems that require a high performance CPU–GPU combination, wide connectivity, and support for the Jetson software ecosystem.

The kit integrates NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin NX which includes a six-core Arm Cortex A78AE processor operating at 2 GHz and an Ampere based GPU with 1024 CUDA cores and 32 Tensor Cores.

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The board supports both the standard operating mode and NVIDIA’s Super Mode configuration, where GPU frequency increases from 765 MHz to 1173 MHz. Under this setting, peak compute performance reaches up to 117 TOPS at INT8 sparsity.



Orin NX Architecture

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Hardware acceleration for video is supported through dedicated encode and decode engines. The platform provides 4K and 8K decoding capability across formats such as H.265, H.264, VP9, AV1, MPEG-4, and VC-1, along with multi stream encoding suitable for surveillance and vision based applications.

Two MIPI CSI interfaces are available, offering two lane and four lane connectivity options for cameras.



Radxa C200 Orin Developer Kit Peripherals

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Memory consists of 8 GB of LPDDR5 running at 6400 MT/s with a bandwidth of 102 GB per second. Storage expansion is provided by two M.2 M Key slots.

One slot connects over PCIe Gen4 x2, while the second uses PCIe Gen4 x4, allowing the board to accommodate NVMe SSDs with higher throughput requirements. A third M.2 slot, using the E Key, supports wireless modules that require PCIe connectivity.



Orin NX 8GB Performance

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External interfaces include four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A ports and one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C port that also supports recovery mode. A DisplayPort 1.2 output is provided for monitors, and the board integrates one Gigabit Ethernet port with optional PoE backpower support.

Additional headers include a 40 pin GPIO, a CAN bus header, a fan connector, an RTC battery connector, and a multipin button header.



Radxa C200 Orin Developer Kit

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Firmware and software support is aligned with NVIDIA’s Jetson ecosystem. The C200 works with JetPack SDK and supports Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 22.04 LTS. It can boot from NVMe SSDs or USB storage devices, and it integrates with NVIDIA Isaac ROS packages for robotics and perception workloads.

Further Information

The Radxa C200 Orin Developer Kit is priced at $499.00 on Arace Tech and $841.97 on AliExpress.