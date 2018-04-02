Rough, tough fanless box has dual HDMI and PoE

Axiomtek’s fanless, rugged “eBOX565-312-FL” embedded system runs Linux or Windows on a Celeron N3550, and offers dual HDMI, quad USB 3.0, an external SATA tray, and Power-over-Ethernet.



Like last year’s eBOX100-312-FL, the similarly ruggedized eBOX565-312-FL features an Intel’s Celeron N3350, a dual-core, 1.1GHz/2.4GHz “Apollo Lake” SoC with 6W TDP. It also similarly supplies dual HDMI ports and an external SATA tray, among other common attributes. Yet, this latest eBOX brings some enhancements such as 4x USB 3.0 ports and Power-over-Ethernet.







eBOX565-312-FL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless, 141.6 x 106 x 78.9mm eBOX565-312-FL is taller than the eBOX100-312-FL, but has a smaller footprint. The -20 to 55°C temperature range is narrower than that of the eBOX565-312-FL, but it has the same vibration resistance of up to 3 Grms (5-500Hz, X, Y, Z directions). Once again, you get an aluminum extrusion and steel enclosure with IP40 protection, as well as wall-, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting kits.

The eBOX565-312-FL supports Windows 10 IoT and Linux — the earlier model ran Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS, and Fedora — and up to 8GB of DDR3L-1867 RAM via a single slot. The accessory list also shows DDR3L options ranging from 2GB to 16GB.







eBOX565-312-FL with open SATA tray

(click image to enlarge)







eBOX565-312-FL detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Like the eBOX100-312-FL, there’s an externally accessible 2.5-inch SATA bay for swappable HDD storage. An mSATA connection is optional, and does not appear to share duty with the separate full-size PCIe slot with USB and PCIe support. Dual antenna mounts are available, and there’s an optional WiFi module.The eBOX565-312-FL has both a GbE port and a port identified only as PoE (IEEE802.3AF). In addition to the 4x USB 3.0 ports and 2x HDMI output ports, the system provides a pair of DB-9 expressed RS-232/422/485 ports.

Additional features include a watchdog, a reset button, and 2x LEDs. The system has a 12 VDC input, ATX and AT/ATX switches, and an AC 100-240V 60W adapter with lock.



Further information

The eBOX565-312-FL is “coming soon.” More information may be found on Axiomtek’s eBOX565-312-FL product page.