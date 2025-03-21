T-Display K230 Combines RISC-V Processing with LoRa, Wi-Fi, and AMOLED Display

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The LILYGO T-Display K230 is a compact development board targeting IoT and embedded system applications. It features the Kendryte K230 system-on-chip, which includes a dual-core 64-bit RISC-V processor and dedicated units for AI acceleration, graphics rendering, and multimedia processing.

The K230 SoC includes two CPU cores: CPU1 operates at 1.6 GHz, while CPU0 runs at 800 MHz. The processor integrates a NPU for AI tasks, a depth processing unit, a GPU for 2D and 3D graphics, and support for H.264 and H.265 video encoding and decoding.

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This processor is also used in platforms such as the CanMV K230, BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero, and 01Studio CanMV K230.

The board is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM on a 32-bit bus. For storage, it includes an SD card slot with GPIOs assigned for command, clock, and data lines.



T-Display K230 Multiple Views

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A 4.1-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 568 × 1232 is integrated into the board and appears to support touch functionality. HDMI output is also supported, with a maximum resolution of 1080p at 30 frames per second, enabling external display connectivity. Additionally, WS2812 RGB LEDs can be driven via GPIOs.

The T-Display K230 comes with a preinstalled 2MP GC2093 camera module featuring an electronic rolling shutter. It has a focal length of 4.35 mm, a 1/2.7-inch lens size, and a horizontal field of view (HFOV) of 67°. Two additional CSI connectors are also available for connecting external camera modules.



T-Display K230 Mainboard Kit

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For wireless connectivity, the board includes an SX1262 LoRa module supporting 433, 868, 915, and 920 MHz frequency bands, along with an RTL8189 Wi-Fi module that supports IEEE 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4 GHz. Wired networking is available via an RC01812 Ethernet controller connected to an RJ45 port.

Power is supplied through a 5V/500mA input. The board includes two USB Type-C ports—one for charging and one for OTG functionality. It also features a reset button and an onboard microphone.



T-Display K230 Features

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The dimensions of the T-Display K230 are 104 × 51 × 15.5 mm. LILYGO has shared a brief demonstration of the board’s features on their social media platforms.

For documentation, there is a GitHub repository describing how to build and deploy firmware for the T-Display K230 using either a local environment or Docker on Ubuntu 20.04. It provides instructions for compiling the firmware and sample applications, as well as flashing the image to an SD card using the dd command on Linux or a flashing tool on Windows. As of the publication date, some of the instructions are available only in Chinese.

Further information

The complete T-Display K230 kit, which includes the mainboard, display, and accessories, is listed at $98.79. The mainboard is available separately for $59.96, while the display alone is priced at $42.74.