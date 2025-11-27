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Fanless AIM101 Edge System Integrates Intel Processor N150 and PCIe AI Accelerator Support

Nov 27, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 303 views

Axiomtek’s AIM101 is a compact fanless edge computer built around Intel’s Processor N150, offering PCIe-based AI acceleration, dual 2.5GbE networking, wide-range DC input, and extended-temperature operation for industrial, machine-vision, and real-time inference workloads.

The system is powered by the Intel Processor N150, a quad-core N-series SoC with clock speeds up to 3.6GHz. This platform integrates Intel Ethernet capabilities and supports Intel’s OpenVINO and oneAPI toolchains for accelerated edge analytics.

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AIM101 Block Diagram
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The AIM101 provides 8GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory, with optional configurations up to 16GB for project-specific builds. Storage options include a 2.5-inch SATA bay, an M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe slot, and an mSATA device via the full-size PCIe Mini Card interface.


AIM101 + AI Module
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A PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 slot enables use of several third-party AI accelerators, including the Axelera Metis module rated at 100 TOPS, DeepX DX-M1 at 25 TOPS, Hailo-8 at 26 TOPS, and the MemryX MX3 module at 20 TOPS.

The system can also be outfitted with Wi-Fi 6E, LTE, and GPS modules through M.2 and Mini Card expansion, with five antenna cutouts available on the chassis.


AIM101 Peripherals
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I/O capabilities include dual 2.5GbE LAN ports based on Intel’s I226-V controller, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI output with 1080p support, and optional RS-232/422/485 ports through an I/O cable. Additional industrial interfaces are available through an optional 8-channel digital I/O module and dual CAN bus ports.

Regarding software, the manual indicates that the AIM101 supports Windows 11 IoT and Linux Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Specifications listed for the Axiomtek AIM101 include:

  • AI Accelerator:
    • Axelera Metis M.2 module (100 TOPS)
    • DeepX DX-M1 M.2 module (25 TOPS)
    • Hailo-8 M.2 module (26 TOPS), by project
    • MemryX MX3 M.2 module (20 TOPS), by project
  • Processor / SoC:
    • Intel Processor N-series N150 quad-core up to 3.6 GHz (Twin Lake)
  • Chipset:
    • SoC integration
  • Memory / System Memory:
    • 8 GB LPDDR5 onboard
      16 GB (2 × 8 GB) LPDDR5 onboard (Optional)
  • Networking:
    • 2× 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel® I226-V)
  • Display:
    • 1× HDMI with 1080p support
  • Digital I/O:
    • 2× 8-channel DIO via optional I/O cable
  • Storage:
    • 1× 2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD
    • 1x  M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD
    • 1× mSATA SSD
  • Expansion:
    • 1× M.2 Key M 2280 slot (PCIe Gen3 x4) for AI accelerator or NVMe SSD
    • 1× M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi 6E
    • 1× Full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB + PCIe/SATA) for Wi-Fi/LTE/GPS or mSATA
    • 1× Nano SIM slot
  • COM Ports:
    • 2× COM (RS-232/422/485) via optional I/O cable
  • USB:
    • 2× USB 3.2 Gen2
    • 2× USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • 5× antenna openings for Wi-Fi/LTE/GPS
    • 1× reset button, 1× power button
    • 1× remote power switch
    • 1× terminal block for power input
    • 2× CAN bus 2.0A/B via optional module kit
  • Power Supply:
    • Input: 9 to 36 VDC (typical 12/24 VDC) w/ smart ignition control
    • Inrush current: 0.37 A / 1.93 A
  • Watchdog Timer:
    • 255 levels, 1 to 255 seconds
  • Operating Temperature:
    • –40°C to +70°C (w/ wide-temperature AI accelerator, DRAM, and SSD)
  • Mechanical:
    • 167 × 119 × 62.6 mm (6.57″ × 4.69″ × 2.46″)
    • 1.1 kg
    • Wall-mount kit
    • DIN-rail kit
    • Aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel, IP40 rated
  • Certifications:
    • CE, FCC Class A, UKCA
  • Operating System Support:
    • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
    • Windows 11 IoT

Further Information

Axiomtek has not published fixed pricing for the AIM101, but additional specifications and ordering options are provided on the product page.

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