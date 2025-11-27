Fanless AIM101 Edge System Integrates Intel Processor N150 and PCIe AI Accelerator Support

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Axiomtek’s AIM101 is a compact fanless edge computer built around Intel’s Processor N150, offering PCIe-based AI acceleration, dual 2.5GbE networking, wide-range DC input, and extended-temperature operation for industrial, machine-vision, and real-time inference workloads.

The system is powered by the Intel Processor N150, a quad-core N-series SoC with clock speeds up to 3.6GHz. This platform integrates Intel Ethernet capabilities and supports Intel’s OpenVINO and oneAPI toolchains for accelerated edge analytics.

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AIM101 Block Diagram

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The AIM101 provides 8GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory, with optional configurations up to 16GB for project-specific builds. Storage options include a 2.5-inch SATA bay, an M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe slot, and an mSATA device via the full-size PCIe Mini Card interface.



AIM101 + AI Module

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A PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 slot enables use of several third-party AI accelerators, including the Axelera Metis module rated at 100 TOPS, DeepX DX-M1 at 25 TOPS, Hailo-8 at 26 TOPS, and the MemryX MX3 module at 20 TOPS.

The system can also be outfitted with Wi-Fi 6E, LTE, and GPS modules through M.2 and Mini Card expansion, with five antenna cutouts available on the chassis.



AIM101 Peripherals

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I/O capabilities include dual 2.5GbE LAN ports based on Intel’s I226-V controller, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI output with 1080p support, and optional RS-232/422/485 ports through an I/O cable. Additional industrial interfaces are available through an optional 8-channel digital I/O module and dual CAN bus ports.

Regarding software, the manual indicates that the AIM101 supports Windows 11 IoT and Linux Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Specifications listed for the Axiomtek AIM101 include:

AI Accelerator:

Axelera Metis M.2 module (100 TOPS) DeepX DX-M1 M.2 module (25 TOPS) Hailo-8 M.2 module (26 TOPS), by project MemryX MX3 M.2 module (20 TOPS), by project

Processor / SoC:

Intel Processor N-series N150 quad-core up to 3.6 GHz (Twin Lake)

Chipset:

SoC integration

Memory / System Memory:

8 GB LPDDR5 onboard

16 GB (2 × 8 GB) LPDDR5 onboard (Optional)

Networking:

2× 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel® I226-V)

Display:

1× HDMI with 1080p support

Digital I/O:

2× 8-channel DIO via optional I/O cable

Storage:

1× 2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD 1x M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD 1× mSATA SSD

Expansion:

1× M.2 Key M 2280 slot (PCIe Gen3 x4) for AI accelerator or NVMe SSD 1× M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi 6E 1× Full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB + PCIe/SATA) for Wi-Fi/LTE/GPS or mSATA 1× Nano SIM slot

COM Ports:

2× COM (RS-232/422/485) via optional I/O cable

USB:

2× USB 3.2 Gen2 2× USB 2.0

Other Features:

TPM 2.0 5× antenna openings for Wi-Fi/LTE/GPS 1× reset button, 1× power button 1× remote power switch 1× terminal block for power input 2× CAN bus 2.0A/B via optional module kit

Power Supply:

Input: 9 to 36 VDC (typical 12/24 VDC) w/ smart ignition control Inrush current: 0.37 A / 1.93 A

Watchdog Timer:

255 levels, 1 to 255 seconds

Operating Temperature:

–40°C to +70°C (w/ wide-temperature AI accelerator, DRAM, and SSD)

Mechanical:

167 × 119 × 62.6 mm (6.57″ × 4.69″ × 2.46″) 1.1 kg Wall-mount kit DIN-rail kit Aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel, IP40 rated

Certifications:

CE, FCC Class A, UKCA

Operating System Support:

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Windows 11 IoT



Further Information

Axiomtek has not published fixed pricing for the AIM101, but additional specifications and ordering options are provided on the product page.