Fanless AIM101 Edge System Integrates Intel Processor N150 and PCIe AI Accelerator Support

Fanless AIM101 Edge System Integrates Intel Processor N150 and PCIe AI Accelerator SupportNov 27, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 303 views
Axiomtek’s AIM101 is a compact fanless edge computer built around Intel’s Processor N150, offering PCIe-based AI acceleration, dual 2.5GbE networking, wide-range DC input, and extended-temperature operation for industrial, machine-vision, and real-time inference workloads.
The system is powered by the Intel Processor N150, a quad-core N-series SoC with clock speeds up to 3.6GHz. This platform integrates Intel Ethernet capabilities and supports Intel’s OpenVINO and oneAPI toolchains for accelerated edge analytics.
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AIM101 Block Diagram
The AIM101 provides 8GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory, with optional configurations up to 16GB for project-specific builds. Storage options include a 2.5-inch SATA bay, an M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe slot, and an mSATA device via the full-size PCIe Mini Card interface.
AIM101 + AI Module
A PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 slot enables use of several third-party AI accelerators, including the Axelera Metis module rated at 100 TOPS, DeepX DX-M1 at 25 TOPS, Hailo-8 at 26 TOPS, and the MemryX MX3 module at 20 TOPS.
The system can also be outfitted with Wi-Fi 6E, LTE, and GPS modules through M.2 and Mini Card expansion, with five antenna cutouts available on the chassis.
AIM101 Peripherals
I/O capabilities include dual 2.5GbE LAN ports based on Intel’s I226-V controller, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI output with 1080p support, and optional RS-232/422/485 ports through an I/O cable. Additional industrial interfaces are available through an optional 8-channel digital I/O module and dual CAN bus ports.
Regarding software, the manual indicates that the AIM101 supports Windows 11 IoT and Linux Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Specifications listed for the Axiomtek AIM101 include:
- AI Accelerator:
- Axelera Metis M.2 module (100 TOPS)
- DeepX DX-M1 M.2 module (25 TOPS)
- Hailo-8 M.2 module (26 TOPS), by project
- MemryX MX3 M.2 module (20 TOPS), by project
- Processor / SoC:
- Intel Processor N-series N150 quad-core up to 3.6 GHz (Twin Lake)
- Chipset:
- SoC integration
- Memory / System Memory:
- 8 GB LPDDR5 onboard
16 GB (2 × 8 GB) LPDDR5 onboard (Optional)
- 8 GB LPDDR5 onboard
- Networking:
- 2× 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel® I226-V)
- Display:
- 1× HDMI with 1080p support
- Digital I/O:
- 2× 8-channel DIO via optional I/O cable
- Storage:
- 1× 2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD
- 1x M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD
- 1× mSATA SSD
- Expansion:
- 1× M.2 Key M 2280 slot (PCIe Gen3 x4) for AI accelerator or NVMe SSD
- 1× M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi 6E
- 1× Full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB + PCIe/SATA) for Wi-Fi/LTE/GPS or mSATA
- 1× Nano SIM slot
- COM Ports:
- 2× COM (RS-232/422/485) via optional I/O cable
- USB:
- 2× USB 3.2 Gen2
- 2× USB 2.0
- Other Features:
- TPM 2.0
- 5× antenna openings for Wi-Fi/LTE/GPS
- 1× reset button, 1× power button
- 1× remote power switch
- 1× terminal block for power input
- 2× CAN bus 2.0A/B via optional module kit
- Power Supply:
- Input: 9 to 36 VDC (typical 12/24 VDC) w/ smart ignition control
- Inrush current: 0.37 A / 1.93 A
- Watchdog Timer:
- 255 levels, 1 to 255 seconds
- Operating Temperature:
- –40°C to +70°C (w/ wide-temperature AI accelerator, DRAM, and SSD)
- Mechanical:
- 167 × 119 × 62.6 mm (6.57″ × 4.69″ × 2.46″)
- 1.1 kg
- Wall-mount kit
- DIN-rail kit
- Aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel, IP40 rated
- Certifications:
- CE, FCC Class A, UKCA
- Operating System Support:
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Windows 11 IoT
Further Information
Axiomtek has not published fixed pricing for the AIM101, but additional specifications and ordering options are provided on the product page.
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