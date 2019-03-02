Revised, Allwiner H64 based Pine H64 SBC has RPi size and GPIO

Pine64’s open-spec, Raspberry Pi sized “Pine H64 Model B” SBC has gone on sale for $39 (2GB) or $49 (3GB), with a quad -A53, 1.8GHz Allwinner H6 with GbE, WiFi/BT, HDMI 2.0, 3x USB, and RPi-style GPIO.



Last month, Pine64 unveiled an ambitious 2019 game plan for delivering open source hardware including a PinePhone smartphone kit, PineTab tablet, Pinebook Pro laptop, CUBE camera, and a Retro-Gaming case. PineA64 also briefly mentioned a smaller, more affordable Pine H64 Model B replacement for the Pine H64 Model A — a developer-oriented SBC that saw only limited availability. Now, Ameridroid has begun selling the 2GB and 3GB LPDDR3 configurations for $39 and $49, respectively. Last month, Pine64 projected that it would sell the SBC for $25 (1GB), $35 (2GB), and $45 (3GB).







Pine H64 Model B

Pine H64

Model A

The Pine H64 Model B trims down to an 86 x 54mm footprint and layout similar to Pine64’s Rockchip RK3328 based Rock64 , which also mimics the Raspberry Pi footprint. This is said to enable the use of existing cases.

The Pine H64 Model B adds a 2.4GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 module with antenna, as well as an SPDIF digital audio interface. However, it removes the mini-PCIe slot. The Ameridroid page and the CNXSoft page that alerted us to it note that the Allwinner H64’s PCIe implementation “is broken.” We also didn’t see any mention of the Model A’s IR receiver.

Like the Pine H64 Model A, the Model B incorporates a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Allwinner H6 with a speedy 1.8GHz clock rate and a high-end Mali-T720 GPU. The Allwinner H6, which has also appeared on Shenzhen Xunlong’s $20 Orange Pi One Plus and Orange Pi Lite 2, offers enhanced video with 10-bit HDR video, promising richer colors and higher brightness.







Pine H64 Model B, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Other Model B features appear to be the same as the Model A. The board stands out with its 128MB bootable SPI. The flash memory “will allow it to boot off of a USB 3.0/2.0 HDD or SSD in addition to bootable micro SD cards and eMMC modules,” said Pine64 in its original Model A announcement.

The Pine H64 Model B is further equipped with HDMI 2.0a, USB 3.0 host, and 2x USB 2.0 host ports. You also get audio and DC jacks and an RTC. Images are available for Armbian Debian Stretch (work-in-progress) and Android 7.0.

Specifications listed for the Pine H64 Model B include:

Processor — Allwinner H6 (4x Cortex-A53); ARM Mali-T720 MP2 GPU @ 600MHz with OpenGL ES3 and DirectX 11

Memory/storage: 2GB or 3GB LPDDR3 RAM (1GB version may become available) 128MB bootable SPI flash eMMC interface for up to 128GB MicroSD slot (bootable) up to 256GB

Wireless — 2.4GHz WiFi-n with ext. antenna plus Bluetooth 4.0 LE (RTL8723BS module)

Networking — 10/100/1000Mbit Ethernet port

Other I/O: HDMI 2.0a port with [email protected] (HDCP2.2) USB 3.0 port 2x USB 2.0 host ports 3.5mm stereo earphone/mic jack SPDIF connector

Expansion — 40-pin (2×20) RPi-like GPIO header

Other features — RTC with battery connector

Power — 5V DC jack

Dimensions — 86 x 54mm

Operating system — Android 7.0 and Armbian Debian Stretch (in progress)



Further information

Ameridroid is selling the Pine H64 Model B via PayPal for $38.95 (2GB) or $48.95 (3GB). There’s no mention of shipping fees or ship dates, but also no mention of “pre-orders.” The board should eventually appear on the Pine64 shopping page. More information may be found on the Ameridroid Pine H64 Model B shopping page and Pine H64 wiki (for the Model A).