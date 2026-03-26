Pine64 FOSDEM 2026 Update Details PineNote and PineTab2 Progress

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Pine64 has published a community update following FOSDEM 2026, outlining recent development activity, hardware demonstrations, and production challenges affecting its device lineup. The update highlights progress on PineNote and PineTab2 software, early work on PineTime Pro, and the impact of the ongoing DRAM shortage on several products.

The FOSDEM 2026 event provided an opportunity for Pine64 community members to collaborate in person on hardware bring-up and testing. Work during the event included development on PineVoice, formerly known as PineVox, as well as early progress on the PineTime Pro smartwatch.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





PineNote running DOOM on e-ink display

(click image to enlarge)

The PineNote was demonstrated running multiple software environments, including an Arch Linux image and a pre-release version of QuillOS based on a community-maintained kernel. Demonstrations showed improved performance, including video playback and interactive applications on the e-ink display.

The device continues to evolve as both an e-reader and a general-purpose Linux tablet through ongoing community contributions.

PineTab2 was also shown with updated software support, including working camera functionality and H.264 video decoding. Demo content included video playback and graphical applications, indicating incremental progress in multimedia capabilities.



PineNote Linux terminal demo

(click image to enlarge)

Pine64 noted that the global DRAM shortage is affecting production of several devices, including PineTab2, PineNote, and PinePhone. Rather than increasing prices, PineStore has opted to pause production temporarily.

Remaining inventory will continue to be sold while new production runs are deferred. The shortage does not impact lower-memory devices such as PineTime, PineBuds, Pinecil, and PineVoice.



PineTab2 H.264 video decoding demo

(click image to enlarge)

The company also provided early details on the PineTime Pro, a successor to the original PineTime smartwatch. The new model is expected to feature an AMOLED display, integrated GPS, a digital crown with an additional input, and new sensors including blood oxygen monitoring.

The design allows selective power control of components, which may improve power efficiency compared to the earlier model. Additional details have not yet been finalized.



PineTime Pro prototype demo

(click image to enlarge)

The status of the PinePhone 2 remains uncertain. Pine64 cited financial risk, supply limitations, and shifting interest within the mobile Linux community toward adapting existing Android hardware as factors influencing this decision. While potential components have been discussed, no confirmed platform or release timeline has been announced.

The update also outlines challenges related to community editions of Pine64 devices, including complexities in distributing funds to contributors, tax implications, and coordination across individual developers and projects, which have made such releases more difficult to organize for newer hardware.

Further Information

Pine64 also notes plans to transition to Codeberg for Git hosting and move away from MediaWiki toward a community-maintained documentation platform.