(Updated) Orange Pi Teases Upgraded Orange Pi 5 Pro SBC with LPDDR5 and M.2 Key Slot

Orange Pi has recently provided additional specifications about their latest Orange Pi 5 Pro Single Board Computer built around the new-gen Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Key features of this board are its GbE port with PoE+ support, M.2 Key slot for expansion and Wi-Fi5/BT5.0 connectivity.

Similarly as the Radxa ROCK 5C Lite SBC and the Toybrick TB-RK3588SD recently covered, the new Orange Pi 5 Pro is also powered by the Rockchip RK3588S with big.LITTLE Architecture and 8nm LP process:

