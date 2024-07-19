(Updated) Orange Pi Teases Upgraded Orange Pi 5 Pro SBC with LPDDR5 and M.2 Key Slot

(Updated) Orange Pi Teases Upgraded Orange Pi 5 Pro SBC with LPDDR5 and M.2 Key SlotJul 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 0 views
Orange Pi has recently provided additional specifications about their latest Orange Pi 5 Pro Single Board Computer built around the new-gen Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Key features of this board are its GbE port with PoE+ support, M.2 Key slot for expansion and Wi-Fi5/BT5.0 connectivity.
Similarly as the Radxa ROCK 5C Lite SBC and the Toybrick TB-RK3588SD recently covered, the new Orange Pi 5 Pro is also powered by the Rockchip RK3588S with big.LITTLE Architecture and 8nm LP process:
- RK3588S SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU