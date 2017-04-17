Pico-ITX Apollo Lake SBC offers multiple expansion options

Axiomtek’s PICO313 Pico-ITX SBC extends Intel’s Apollo Lake SoCs with 2x mini-PCIe slots, 2x homegrown connectors, and an I/O board with real-world ports.



The 100 x 72mm PICO313 can be considered as a more “embedded” spin of the similarly Intel Apollo Lake based PICO312 Pico-ITX board. The only real-world coastline ports are available on a separate I/O expansion card. The new board also removes an HDMI port and adds a second mini-PCIe slot among other variations.







PICO313 on its own (left) and with I/O expansion board

(click images to enlarge)



The PICO313 can be ordered with either a quad-core Pentium N4200 or a dual-core Celeron N3350 SoC from the most recent Apollo Lake generation. Intel’s Ark pages for the two SoCs list 1.1GHz/2.5GHz and 1.1GHz/2.4GHz base/burst clock rates, respectively, and 6W TDP (thermal design power) in both cases. As usual with Axiomtek, no OS is listed, but Linux should load with no problem.

Like the PICO312, the PICO313 supports up to 8GB of DDR3L-1867 of RAM, and includes SATA 3.0, USB 2.0 and Gigabit Ethernet connections. The PICO313 lacks the PICO312’s HDMI port, however, leaving you with a lonely LVDS interface.







PICO313 side view

(click image to enlarge)







PICO313 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The PICO313 ships with an AX93A07 I/O board that is also available with the new Intel Kaby Lake based PICO512 PICO-ITX board. This extends the front-panel connectors with real-world GbE, 12V power, and display ports.Like the earlier PICO312, the PICO313 has a full-size mini-PCIe with mSATA support, as well as dual general-purpose expansion connectors. It also adds a half-size mini-PCIe slot, as well as I2C, DIO, and a TPM 1.2 security chip. Axiomtek also separately lists two interfaces already available on the expansion connectors: HD audio and SMBus. The fanless PICO313 ships with a heatspreader and heatsink, and the temperature range has bumped upward into the hot zone a bit to -20 to 70°C.

Specifications listed by Axiomtek for the PICO313 include:

Processor — choice of Intel Pentium N4200 or Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake SoCs with Intel Gen9 Graphics

Memory — up to 8GB DDR3L-1867 via 1x SODIMM

Storage — SATA-600; mSATA via mini-PCIe

Display — 18/24-bit single/dual channel LVDS

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet interface

Other I/O: USB 2.0 DIO (4x in, 4x out) HD audio I2C, SMBus

Expansion: Full-size mini-PCIe slot with mSATA Half-size mini-PCIe slot 2x general expansion connectors — 4x USB 3.0, PCIe, DDI, SMBus, LPC, HD audio, power, reset, LED AX93A07 I/O expansion card provides real-world connectors for GbE, D-Sub VGA, and 12VDC

Other features — watchdog, hardware monitoring; TPM 1.2; heatspreader; heatsink

Operating temperature — -20 to 70°C

Power — 12VDC via 4-pin connector

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor



Further information

The PICO313 is “coming soon,” says Axiomtek. More information may be found on the PICO313 product page.

