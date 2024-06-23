Robotic Platform Built on RISC-V Milk-V Meles with ROS2 Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

At the 2024 XUANTIE RISC-V Ecosystem Conference, a collaborative effort between Yahboom, milK-V, and ALIBABA DAMO Academy led to the unveiling of the RISC-V MicroROS educational robot. This robot, based on the Milk-V Meles SBC, is now available for purchase and provides an advanced learning platform for robotics enthusiasts and students.

The RISC-V MicroROS robot is powered by the Milk-V Meles single-board computer, which features a quad-core RISC-V 64GCVC910 processor with a maximum clock speed of 1.85 GHz.