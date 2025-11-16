Waveshare Pairs RISC-V ESP32-P4 and ESP32-C6 for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 LE, and PoE Support

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Waveshare has released the ESP32-P4-WIFI6-POE-ETH, a compact development board built around the ESP32-P4 along with an ESP32-C6 wireless module. The design combines Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 LE, Ethernet, and optional PoE power delivery in a single platform aimed at multimedia processing, display and camera applications, and general embedded development.

Like the earlier Waveshare ESP32-P4-WIFI6 development board, this platform also uses a dual-processor architecture pairing the ESP32-P4 as the main MCU with an ESP32-C6 module that handles Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The ESP32-C6 communicates with the ESP32-P4 over an SDIO interface and integrates an external antenna connector for wireless operation.

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The ESP32-P4 features a 360 MHz dual-core RISC-V processor and supports up to 32 MB of PSRAM. The SoC includes a USB 2.0 OTG controller, MIPI-CSI with an Image Signal Processor, MIPI-DSI display output, a JPEG codec, a pixel processing accelerator, and an H.264 encoder.



ESP32-P4 Block Diagram

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Wireless connectivity is provided by the ESP32-C6-MINI1-U-H8 module, which supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 LE. USB connectivity uses a stacked configuration combining a Type-A port for USB 2.0 OTG and a Type-C port for power input, firmware flashing, and UART debugging.



ESP32-P4-WIFI6-POE-ETH Peripherals

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The board integrates a 100 Mbps Ethernet port using an IP101 PHY and includes a header for an optional PoE module. When installed, PoE allows both network connectivity and power delivery through a single Ethernet cable. Additional hardware includes a MicroSD slot over SDIO 3.0, a UART header for programming, an I²C header for external peripherals, an onboard microphone, an audio codec, an amplifier, and a connector for an 8-ohm speaker.



ESP32-P4-WIFI6-POE-ETH Pinout

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For multimedia, the device includes a 2-lane MIPI-DSI display connector and a 2-lane MIPI-CSI camera connector with ISP support. The design exposes dual 40-pin headers with access to 28 programmable GPIOs, supporting SPI, I²S, I²C, LED PWM, MCPWM, RMT, ADC, UART, and TWAI. The board also includes power and boot buttons, a power indicator, and support for an RTC battery.



ESP32-P4-WIFI6-POE-ETH Dimensions

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Waveshare notes that the platform can interface with online AI speech services such as DeepSeek and Doubao, enabling voice-interactive applications using the onboard microphone and external display and speaker options.

Further Information

For availability, the ESP32-P4-WIFI6-POE-ETH is offered in multiple bundles depending on included accessories. The base version is priced at $24.99, while the ESP32-P4-WIFI6-POE-ETH-C bundle is listed at $34.99 with a Raspberry Pi Camera (B).

The higher-end ESP32-P4-WIFI6-POE-ETH-D bundle is priced at $79.99 and includes a 10.1-inch DSI touchscreen, camera, speaker, cables, and additional accessories.