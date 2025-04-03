ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT Introduces Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Core RISC-V, and Ethernet

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The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

The board features a 400 MHz RISC-V 32-bit dual-core processor for performance-intensive tasks, along with a low-power RISC-V single-core processor running at up to 40 MHz. Wireless connectivity is handled by the ESP32-C6 coprocessor, which provides Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support over an SDIO 3.0 interface.