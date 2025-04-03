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ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT Introduces Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Core RISC-V, and Ethernet

Apr 2, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 874 views

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

The board features a 400 MHz RISC-V 32-bit dual-core processor for performance-intensive tasks, along with a low-power RISC-V single-core processor running at up to 40 MHz. Wireless connectivity is handled by the ESP32-C6 coprocessor, which provides Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support over an SDIO 3.0 interface.

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ESP32-P4-Module Board Dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

Memory resources include 32 MB of stacked PSRAM and 16 MB of NOR flash, as well as 128 KB of high-performance ROM, 768 KB of L2 memory, 32 KB of low-power SRAM, and 8 KB of tightly coupled memory. This enables advanced image and voice processing, supported by an integrated JPEG codec, H.264 encoder, pixel processing accelerator, and image signal processor.


ESP32-P4-Module Board Pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The board includes interfaces such as MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSI for camera and display connections, USB 2.0 OTG through both Type-A and Type-C ports, and a 100 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet port. Audio capabilities are provided via an onboard microphone, speaker header, codec, and amplifier, allowing for stereo input and output.

High-definition screen support is available through the MIPI-DSI interface, which handles JPEG decoding and 2D graphics acceleration.


ESP32-P4-Module Board Main Features
(click image to enlarge)

A 40-pin GPIO header supports compatibility with some Raspberry Pi HATs, offering flexibility for IO expansion. The board also includes a reserved PoE header, enabling combined power and network connectivity through a single Ethernet cable when used with an external module.


ESP32-P4-Module Development Board
(click image to enlarge)

Security features include support for secure boot, flash encryption, digital signatures, and key management via dedicated hardware components.

Waveshare provides documentation through a dedicated Wiki, along with setup guides for ESP-IDF and tutorials for accessories like their 10.1″ DSI touchscreen.

Specifications listed for the ESP32-P4-Module Development Board:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16MB NOR Flash
    • 32MB PSRAM (stacked)
    • MicroSD card slot (SDIO 3.0 protocol)
  • Display
    • MIPI-DSI 2-lane
  • Camera:
    • MIPI-CSI 2-lane w/ integrated ISP
  • Audio:
    • Onboard microphone
    • Speaker header (MX1.25 2P connector, supports 8Ω 2W speaker)
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 via ESP32-C6
    • ESP32-C6 SMD antenna
    • RJ45 100M Ethernet port w/ PoE module header
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header (compatible w/ some Raspberry Pi HATs)
    • I2C header, I3C header
    • ESP32-C6 UART header
  • USB
    •  Type-C connector for power and programming
    • Type-C UART connector for debugging
    • USB 2.0 OTG (Type-A ports, HOST/DEVICE selectable via jumper)
  • Other Features:
    • BOOT button
    • RESET button
    • 1x Status LED
  • Power Supply Options
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
    • 5V header
    • RTC battery header (supports rechargeable RTC batteries)
    • PoE module header (for external PoE power support)
  • Mechanical:
    • 85mm x 56mm

Further information

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is available starting at $19.99 for the base version. The complete DEV-KIT-C bundle that includes a 10.1″ DSI touchscreen, speaker, Raspberry Pi Camera B, and various cables is available for $77.99 on the Waveshare website.

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