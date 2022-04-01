Compact Elkhart Lake system features Hailo-8 NPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Axiomtek’s compact “Aristotle RSC101” edge AI box runs Linux or Win 10 on Elkhart Lake along with an up to 26-TOPS Hailo-8 NPU, up to 32GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x USB, HDMI, DIO, and 3x M.2 slots.



Axiomtek announced its first product based on Intel’s 10nm, Atom-class Elkhart Lake SoCs and its second to feature Hailo’s Hailo-8 NPU after its octa-core Arm-based RSC100 system. The fanless, 154.4 x 111 x 49.4mm Aristotle (RSC101) is a smaller, less feature-rich box than the RSC100, and is primarily designed for edge AI smart city applications.

In other news, Axiomtek announced a Coffee Lake powered, full-height MANO526 Mini-ITX board.







Aristotle (RSC101) and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



The Aristotle system runs Linux or Windows 10 on a choice of a quad-core, 2.0GHz/2.6GHz Celeron J6412 or dual-core, 1.2GHz/2.6GHz Celeron N6210 processors, which were both announced after Intel’s initial Elkhart Lake launch. You can load up to 32GB DDR4 via a single slot.

As with the RSC100, it is unclear how the 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 is deployed. Almost all the many embedded computers announced with Hailo-8 as standard or optional use the M.2 B-key 2242 based Hailo-8 M.2 AI Acceleration Module, although there is also a new mini-PCIe model.

It is unclear if the Aristotle’s listed M.2 B-key 2242 slot, which supports an optional SATA III SSD, incorporates the module or if it’s available on another unnamed expansion slot. Our guess is that the slot defaults to Hailo-8 for Linux users and SATA for Windows customers. As far as we know, Hailo-8 does not yet offer Windows support.

The Aristotle provides an a second M.2 B-key, a 3052 sized slot for optional 4G and 5G, accompanied by a SIM card slot. There is also an M.2 E-key 2230 for an optional WiFi/Bluetooth module. Four SMA antenna connectors are provided.

Major ports include 2x GbE, which are said to support IP cameras, as well as USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 2.0, and HDMI 2.0 for up to 4K2K resolution. There is also a terminal plug interface for 8-channel DIO and an internal RS-232/485 wafer.

The system has a 12-24V terminal plug input, an optional 12V/60W adapter, a reset button, and 2x LEDs. The aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel chassis offers IP40 protection against ingress and ships with an optional wall-mount kit.

The 1.3 kg system has a -10 to 60°C operating range with 10-95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. Vibration resistance is rated at 3Grms



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” Aristotle (RSC101). More information may be found in the announcement on CISION and Axiomtek’s product page.



Hailo-8 NPU