Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6

Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports.



Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD.

The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.







ISD-0370

Designed as “an outdoor, waterproof uCPE device deployed at the rugged edge, ISD-O370 enables routing, security, industrial IoT and SD-WAN in the most demanding conditions,” says Lanner. In addition to providing IP67 protections against dust and water, the 370 x 210 x 83mm, 4.6 kg system offers MIL-STD-810G compliant ruggedization features.

The fanless appliance has a heatsink for a -40 to 70ºC range when equipped with an octa-core Atom C3708. It drops to -40 to 60ºC with the 12-core Atom C3808. You also get 5~90% RH tolerance. The headless C3000 SoC is backed up with up to 64GB ECC-enabled DDR4 at up to 2133 MT/s along with 64GB TLC eMMC.

Rugged, 1.5V isolated M12 X-coded connectors are supplied for 4x standard GbE ports and 2x GbE with PoE+. There is also an isolated RS232/485 M12 X-coded port plus USB 2.0 with an M12 A-coded connector.







ISD-0370 detail views

Inside the box are 2x M.2 B-key sockets: a 2242 slot for storage and a 3042/3052 slot for 5G. The latter is accompanied by a mini-SIM slot. There is also an M.2 E-key 2230 slot that supports WiFi-6. The system provides 4x 5G and 2x WiFi antennas.

The ISD-0370 has a 130W power supply with an isolated, M12 K-coded input that is rated at 24-36VDC but can extend from 9-50V. The power supply supports reverse voltage protection. The wall-mountable appliance has a watchdog and an RTC with Li-Ion battery. Security features include TPM 2.0, secure boot, and Intel QuickAssist Technology.



Further information

The ISD-0370 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Lanner’s announcement and product page.

