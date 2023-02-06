All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Apollo Lake system integrates up to 6x GbE, 2x LAN bypass and 2x SFP

Feb 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 65 views

The ICS-I370 is a fanless industrial cyber security network appliance powered by the Intel Atom E3900 CPU series. Lanner’s ICS-I370 also includes 1x M.2 B-key for LTE/5G networking, 1x M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi connectivity and multiple storage options.

The Lanner ICS-I370 integrates one of the following low-power processors with 14nm process:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • x7-E39504C/4T, 1.6 – 2.0GHz, 2MB L2 Cache (12W TDP), Intel HD Graphics 505 (up to 650 MHz), 18 Execution units
  • x5-E39404C/4T, 1.6 – 1.8GHz, 2MB L2 Cache (9.5W TDP), Intel HD Graphics 500 (up to 600 MHz), 12 Execution units

Additionally, these processors provide silicon-level security with features such as TPM 2.0, AES-NI and secure boot. 

The ICS-I370 is available with up to 8GB RAM support and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. Furthermore, this embedded PC can be acquired with 1x mSATA or 1x 2.5” SATA bay.


ICS-I370 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The product page specifies that the ICS-I370 can be ordered with diverse LAN configurations. For example, 8x RJ45 w/ 1x pair bypass, 8x RJ45 w/ 2 pair bypass, 4x RJ45 + 2x SFP w/ 1 pair bypass, etc. 


ICS-I370 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Since the ICS-I370 supports a wide operating temperature range, Lanner expects to target critical infrastructures with harsh environments such as oil refineries, substations, power plants and manufacturing factories.

Specifications listed for the ICS-I370 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB DDR3L SODIMM (non-ecc)
    • Onboard eMMC (up to 64GB)
    • 1x SATA for 2.5” SSD/HDD or m-SATA
  • Connectivity:
    • Up to 8x GbE RJ45 ports
    • Up to 2x Bypass pairs 
    • Up to 2x GbE SFP fiber
  • Display:
    • 1x DP port
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x DB9 Console
    • 1x Reset button
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 (type-A)
  • Other Features:
    • Status LEDs
    • WDT
  • OS:
    • Windows 10 IoT
    • Linux
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 70°C
  • Power:
    •  12 – 36V DC (via 6-pin terminal block)
  • Mechanical:
    • 160 x 156.5 x 81mm
    • 2kg
    • DIN rail or Wall mount
    • Aluminum + SGCC
  • Certification:
    • CE/FCC Class A

Further information

Lanner also claims that the ICS-I370 is C1D2 and ATEX compliant for hazardous locations. The company didn’t provide details about pricing. See Lanner’s official website for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...