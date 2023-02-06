Apollo Lake system integrates up to 6x GbE, 2x LAN bypass and 2x SFP

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The ICS-I370 is a fanless industrial cyber security network appliance powered by the Intel Atom E3900 CPU series. Lanner’s ICS-I370 also includes 1x M.2 B-key for LTE/5G networking, 1x M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi connectivity and multiple storage options.

The Lanner ICS-I370 integrates one of the following low-power processors with 14nm process:

x7-E3950 — 4C/4T, 1.6 – 2.0GHz, 2MB L2 Cache (12W TDP), Intel HD Graphics 505 (up to 650 MHz), 18 Execution units

x5-E3940 — 4C/4T, 1.6 – 1.8GHz, 2MB L2 Cache (9.5W TDP), Intel HD Graphics 500 (up to 600 MHz), 12 Execution units

Additionally, these processors provide silicon-level security with features such as TPM 2.0, AES-NI and secure boot.

The ICS-I370 is available with up to 8GB RAM support and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. Furthermore, this embedded PC can be acquired with 1x mSATA or 1x 2.5” SATA bay.