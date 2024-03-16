HolyBro Durandal Flight Controller Leverages STM32H7 MCU Series

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Holybro Durandal is a sophisticated flight controller designed for drone applications, compatible with both the Ardupilot and PX4 open-source frameworks. It features a built-in vibration isolation system and is equipped with a variety of onboard sensors. Additionally, it offers multiple I/O options for enhanced connectivity.

The core of the Durandal flight controller is the STM32H743 Main FMU Processor. This processor features a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M7 running at 480MHz. With 2MB of memory and 1MB RAM, it ensures high-speed processing and efficient handling of complex tasks.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Complementing the main processor is the STM32F100 I/O Processor, a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M3, which enhances the overall performance and responsiveness of the system.