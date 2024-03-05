Tenstorrent Officially Launches Their First Grayskull AI Dev Kits

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Tenstorrent has officially launched the Grayskull Dev Kit, a new addition in the field of artificial intelligence hardware. This first-generation AI PCIe card, accompanied by TT-Metallium, an open-source software stack, is now available for purchase on their website. The release introduces new capabilities in AI experimentation and development.

The Grayskull Dev Kit comes in two versions: the Grayskull e75 priced and the more powerful Grayskull e150. Both kits are inference-only hardware designed for AI development, leveraging Tenstorrent’s unique software approaches: TT-Buda and TT-Metalium.

The e75 DevKit is a low-profile, half-length PCIe Gen 4 board featuring a single Grayskull processor, operating at 75W. This entry-level board, suitable for foundational AI work, includes 96 Tensix cores, 96MB SRAM, and 8GB LPDDR4 memory. It provides a diverse range of software capabilities, aiming to offer ML developers an alternative to traditional GPUs.